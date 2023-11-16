Technology News

Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report

"The CertiK video does not reveal any known vulnerability or security threat to Saga holders," Solana Labs has told CoinTelegraph on Wednesday, October 16.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Austin Federa

Saga from Solana Labs was launched in April last year

Highlights
  • Solana's Saga is a Web3-focussed smartphone
  • It is priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 78,300)
  • Solana Labs integrates a Solana wallet inside the Saga phones
Solana Labs has strongly refuted claims made by blockchain research firm CertiK around Saga smartphones being riddled with security flaws. Solana Labs owns the Saga smartphone brand, which is laden with pro-crypto features like in-built digital wallet. In a recent post on X, CertiK said that this smartphone from Solana Labs comes with a ‘critical vulnerability' that can be used to install malicious software when the bootloader of the phone is unlocked. Because of this vulnerability, a cyber hacker could install a hidden gateway to access personal details on a Saga phone, according to CertiK.

In its post on X, CertiK had warned not only Solana Labs, but all smartphone making brands about the risk of malware being installed via the bootloader. The platform shared a minute-long video demonstrating the process of infecting on a Solana Saga smartphone.

In a conversation with CoinTelegraph, Solana Labs said the findings shared by CertiK are ‘inaccurate'. “The CertiK video does not reveal any known vulnerability or security threat to Saga holders. Unlocking the bootloader wipes the device, which users are alerted about multiple times when unlocking the bootloader, so it's not a process that can take place without users' active participation or awareness,” CoinTelegraph quoted Solana Labs as saying.

Modern smartphones are equipped with a bootloader that is locked as a security measure. A locked bootloader only loads authorised code, protecting users from abuse. Unlocking the bootloader on a smartphone can introduce a significant security risk — the process of unlocking the bootloader is supported on many Android phones and doing so completely wipes the data on the smartphone.

The blockchain firm has further also pointed out that unlocking a bootloader could be performed on several Android devices citing information from the Android Open-Source Project documentation.

Solana's Saga smartphone was launched in April 2022 and was touted as the advent of the world's first-generation of crypto and Web3-centric smartphones. Running on Android, the Saga smartphone was priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 78,300). Along with a Solana Pay crypto pay, a ‘seed vault' is also pre-installed on the Saga device to safely store all the private keys linked to the device, according to the company.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
