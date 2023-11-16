The telecom regulator on Wednesday cautioned people against fraudulent calls in which callers falsely claiming to be from TRAI threaten to disconnect numbers, and termed such calls as "illegal". Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it neither blocks nor disconnects any mobile number of any individual telecom customers, and said any such call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be considered potentially fraudulent.

"It has been brought to the notice of TRAI that some companies/ agencies/ individuals are fraudulently asking the public/ customers that they are calling from TRAI and mobile numbers of the public/ customers will be disconnected as the numbers are being used for sending unsolicited messages," TRAI said in a statement.

Companies, agencies, and individuals indulging in such activities also mislead customers with claims that their Aadhaar numbers were used for obtaining SIM cards and were being used for illegal activities.

They are also trying to trick the customers/ public to come on Skype video call to avoid disconnection of mobile numbers.

"The public at large are hereby informed that TRAI does not block/ disconnect any mobile number of any individual telecom customers. TRAI never sends any message or make any call for disconnection of mobile numbers," the release said.

TRAI also made it clear that it has not authorised any agency to contact customers for such activities and all such calls are illegal and are to be dealt as per law.

"Therefore, any call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be considered potentially fraudulent," it added.

As per Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018 of TRAI, Access Service Providers are responsible for taking appropriate actions against the mobile numbers involved in sending unsolicited communications.

"Affected persons may take up the matter with the service providers concerned directly on their respective customer service centre numbers or on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal cybercrime.gov.in or call Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930," TRAI said.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.