Oppo Pad Air 2 is all set to go official in China next week alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series. The new tablet comes as a successor to last year's Oppo Pad Air. In its build-up to the launch, the Chinese brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the tablet via social media channels. It is shown in two different shades with thick display bezels and rounded corners. The upcoming tablet has a similar design language as the original Oppo Pad Air and OnePlus Pad Go. Additionally, a tipster has leaked price details and key specifications of the device.

Oppo, via its official Weibo handle, announced the arrival of Oppo Pad Air 2 in China. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30pm IST) on November 23. The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro will also make their debut at the same event on November 23 in China. The company has disclosed more details about the design and display of the tablet through the social media platform. It is teased in two different shades with thick display bezels and rounded corners.

The Oppo Pad Air 2 is said to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go. Based on this, known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that it will cost around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs 11,500) in China. Further, the tablet is tipped to come with an 11.4-inch display with a 2K resolution. It is said to run on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and pack an 8,000mAh battery.

If the Oppo Pad Air 2 is indeed a OnePlus Pad Go rebrand, it may be launched at a similar price point with identical specifications. In India, the OnePlus Pad Go's price starts at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. Last year's Oppo Pad Air was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (1,720x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

