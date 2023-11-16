Technology News

Oppo Pad Air 2 is tipped to cost around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs 11,500) in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 November 2023 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air 2 is teased in two different shades with thick display bezels and rounded corners

Highlights
  • Oppo has announced a launch date for its new tablet
  • There are still no official details on how much Oppo Pad Air 2 will cost
  • Oppo Pad Air 2 is said to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad
Oppo Pad Air 2 is all set to go official in China next week alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series. The new tablet comes as a successor to last year's Oppo Pad Air. In its build-up to the launch, the Chinese brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the tablet via social media channels. It is shown in two different shades with thick display bezels and rounded corners. The upcoming tablet has a similar design language as the original Oppo Pad Air and OnePlus Pad Go. Additionally, a tipster has leaked price details and key specifications of the device.

Oppo, via its official Weibo handle, announced the arrival of Oppo Pad Air 2 in China. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30pm IST) on November 23. The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro will also make their debut at the same event on November 23 in China. The company has disclosed more details about the design and display of the tablet through the social media platform. It is teased in two different shades with thick display bezels and rounded corners.

The Oppo Pad Air 2 is said to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go. Based on this, known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that it will cost around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs 11,500) in China. Further, the tablet is tipped to come with an 11.4-inch display with a 2K resolution. It is said to run on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and pack an 8,000mAh battery.

If the Oppo Pad Air 2 is indeed a OnePlus Pad Go rebrand, it may be launched at a similar price point with identical specifications. In India, the OnePlus Pad Go's price starts at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. Last year's Oppo Pad Air was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch 2.4K (1,720x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Pad Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp display, stylus support
  • Good build quality
  • Long battery life
  • Good sound quality
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Not recommended for productivity
Read detailed Oppo Pad Air review
Display 10.36-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.35-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2408x1720 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
