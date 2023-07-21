Technology News

Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims

Soon after the now-deleted tweet was posted on July 21, community members began alerting others that this post could be a hoax.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2023 15:30 IST
Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko

Hayden Adams later confirmed that he had regained the access to his Twitter account

Highlights
  • It's unclear how many people engaged with the scam tweet
  • The scam tweet has since been deleted
  • Last month, OpenAI CTO’s Twitter handle was hacked by crypto scammers

Hayden Adams, the founder of the Uniswap decentralised exchange, lost his Twitter handle access for a while, courtesy of unidentified crypto scammer(s). Once hackers managed to breach Adams' account, malicious links aiming to lure unsuspecting individuals to click on it, were tweeted out. Soon after, however, alerts about Adams' account being hacked began emerging on social media, alerting people against engaging with the phishing links. Scammers wish to take advantage of the hefty following of crypto influencers to try and target as many investors as possible.

Notorious cyber actors who targeted Adams' account, tweeted that Uniswap's Permit2 contract was anonymously exploited, bringing users' tokens at risk. The scammers were trying to get Uniswap users to click on an infected link to “save their funds.”

Soon after this now-deleted tweet was posted, community members began alerting others that this tweet could be a hoax.

Their concerns and fears were confirmed after the official handle of Uniswap Labs said that its CEO's Twitter was indeed compromised. The tweet also clarified that the Uniswap protocol was safe from scammers.

It remains unclear how many individuals did actually engage with the scam post.

Later, Adams posted that he had received the control to his Twitter handle again, thanking community members for being vigilant.

In the last couple of years, Twitter has emerged as a breeding ground for crypto scammers.

Earlier last month, the Twitter account of OpenAI CTO Mira Murati was reportedly hacked by crypto scammers, who promoted a fake crypto airdrop via this verified account.

Prior to that, hackers managed to gain control over KuCoin's Twitter handle for about 45 minutes, fishing for unsuspecting victims. After gaining control over the exchange's Twitter handle, the hackers posted a fake activity. KuCoin users who happened to engage with this post may have been affected by the losses.

Twitter accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) have also been breached previously by crypto scammers to hunt for victims.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Uniswap, Twitter, Phishing
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
