Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk

Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk

India last week announced a 28 percent tax on the funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2023 15:46 IST
Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk

Photo Credit: Reuters

Games such as fantasy cricket have become increasingly popular in recent years

Highlights
  • The tax decision "has caused shock and dismay"
  • The tax proposal is pending parliament's approval
  • Tiger Global and Peak XV have invested in Indian gaming companies

Tiger Global, Peak XV and Steadview Capital are among 30 foreign and domestic investors asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review a 28 percent gaming tax, saying the levy would adversely impact $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,811 crore) in prospective investments, a letter showed.

India last week announced the tax on the funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers. Games such as fantasy cricket have become increasingly popular in recent years, but have also raised concerns about addiction among players.

The tax decision "has caused shock and dismay, (and) will substantially and meaningfully erode investor confidence in the backing of this or any other sunrise sector in the Indian tech ecosystem," said the letter, signed by the investors and seen by Reuters.

The decision will "adversely impact prospective investments to the tune of at least $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,811 crore) in the next 3-4 years and hence the growth of the gaming sector in India," added the letter, the first instance of direct lobbying by investors against the tax move.

PM Modi's office did not respond to a request for comment. The tax proposal is pending parliament's approval.

Tiger Global and Peak XV, previously known as Sequoia Capital India, have invested in Indian gaming companies such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League.

Despite the industry's pleas, India's government has said many ministers in the government tax panel viewed bets on online gaming platforms as a "social evil", and there was no need to further consult the gaming industry on the matter.

Over 100 gaming firms wrote a letter recently to the finance ministry with a similar request, saying the tax will stifle foreign investment and put $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 20,500 crore) already invested in the sector at risk. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tiger Global, Peak XV, Dream 11
Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims

Related Stories

Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  6. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. Moto G14 Leaked Renders Show Off Design: See Here
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Review: Playing It Safe
  10. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in India, Globally in January 2024: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report
  2. OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
  3. Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk
  4. Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Appears Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  6. Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details
  7. Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to ‘Heal the World’; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed
  8. iQoo Z8 Specifications Leaked; May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging
  9. US FTC Official Withdraws Case That Sought to Block Microsoft-Activision $69 Billion Deal
  10. OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.