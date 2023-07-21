Technology News
Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to 'Heal the World'; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed

Harry Osborne is hinted to be the new Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2023 15:07 IST
Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to ‘Heal the World’; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

The symbiote Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Spider-man 2 is out October 20, exclusively on the PS5
  • Martin Li/ Mister Negative has returned to the dismay of Miles Morales
  • Existing PS5 owners can buy the Spider-Man 2 console covers separately

Spider-Man 2 just got a story trailer during the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel, dropping big hints about the future of our heroes Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as they head into conflict with two primary threats — Kraven the Hunter and the Symbiote Venom. During the Summer Game Fest event, held last month, co-creator Bryan Intihar confirmed that, unlike the comic books, Eddie Brock won't be Venom in the game, promising a mystery twist for fans that now seems to point toward Harry Osborne. Developer Insomniac Games also revealed a new Spider-Man 2-themed limited edition PS5 bundle, where both the console and DualSense controller appear to be getting consumed by the blackness of the symbiote.

The trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 opens with Peter and Harry Osborne sharing a heart to heart, as they muse about wanting to ‘heal the world.' Coney Island has been confirmed to be a key location in the game, which is where Miles and Harry meet for the first time, with the former focused on being a better friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. In the 10 months since Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter has gotten a new job — presumably as a waiter at a gourmet restaurant — in order to help with payments for Aunt May's house, which he can't sell due to sentimental value. Meanwhile, Miles needs to find time to write his college entrance essay, which he keeps procrastinating on to focus on being a better hero in Brooklyn, New York. “New job, huh? Still going to have time for tutoring,” Miles asks Peter.

Kraven's hunters soon carve their way into New York City, mysteriously hunting down beast-like entities, stirring up enough of a commotion for The Daily Bugle to take notice. Peter is briefly seen giving tips to his love interest and reporter Mary Jane Watson, while a larger threat in the form of a black symbiote looms in the background, threatening the city. We're also treated to scenes showing Miles' plight, who feels himself separating from his mentor Peter and clashes with Martin Li/ Mister Negative, the man who killed his father, who is back in town. The Spider-Man 2 story trailer then cuts to show Peter succumbing to the symbiote, as it overtakes his body, granting him a slick black body-morphing suit and new tentacular abilities. Just like in the comic books, his personality takes a hit as well, straining his relationships with Miles, MJ, and Harry. He is rude and cocky and takes overtly violent measures when dispatching enemies.

“He's not himself,” MJ tells Miles. “Go help him.” High-frequency sounds seem to work well against the symbiote, as we briefly see Peter and his black Spider-Man suit in distress upon hearing The Lizard/ Dr. Kurt Connors screeching. I'm assuming this encounter is how Peter rids himself of the invasion and possibly passes it on to someone else. In the next few scenes, we hear him getting into arguments with Harry, with the latter getting some words of encouragement from his father Norman, against a green backdrop where a symbiote sample is seen floating in liquid. In the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it was hinted that Harry would become Venom and that appears to have been carried over. Bear in mind, this could still be a very misleading trailer. “We're going to heal the world,” Venom's gruff voice utters, echoing Harry's sentiments, as we see the bulky, monstrous being taking down an armed chopper and yelling with its pointy tongue hanging out.

It was previously confirmed that both Spider-Men — Peter and Miles — will be equipped with deployable Web Wings that help them glide around town. Players can also seamlessly switch between the two ‘across a variety of story moments.'

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle pre-order details

As mentioned before, Sony is also releasing a limited edition PS5 bundle featuring a glossy red and black theme console, a controller to go along with, and a digital copy/ code of the game. Pre-orders go live on July 28, and if you already own a PS5, you can simply get the Spider-Man 2-themed console face plates and the DualSense controller separately. Players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal can get this limited-edition design directly from direct.playstation.com, or at other select retailers.

The Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle will also be available around the world in ‘limited quantities' at select retailers. Its official launch is set for September 1.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings onto PS5 on October 20.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: spider man, spider man 2, marvels spider man 2, spider man 2 game, spider man 2 trailer, spider man 2 story trailer, spider man 2 story trailer breakdown, spider man 2 venom, spider man 2 harry osborne, peter parker, miles morales, mary jane watson, insomniac games, comic con 2023, playstation 5, ps5, spider man 2 limited edition ps5, sony, playstation
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to ‘Heal the World’; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed
