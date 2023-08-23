World Mobile has launched its services in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Tanzania through an app first available to Android users. World Mobile is a network operator, that has integrated mobile network services with blockchain and crypto technologies, both of which are part of the Web3 family. Through its advanced network services, the company aims to bridge the gap between mainstream telecom operators and those regions, where connectivity is still an issue.

The London, UK-headquartered company tweeted the official announcement about availability in these new markets on August 22.

World Mobile provides decentralised wireless (DeWi) network service through a proprietary token and a network sharing system built on the Cardano blockchain. This proprietary token is named the World Mobile Token (WMT).

“Unlike traditional mobile networks, we're based on blockchain and the sharing economy. Local business owners in unconnected regions can operate affordable nodes on our network and bring their community online while sharing the rewards —World Mobile Tokens,” the firm explains in its website.

At the time of writing, each WMT is trading at $0.1074 (roughly Rs. 8.90) shows CoinMarketCap.

Before rolling out its app in matured markets like the UK and the US, World Mobile conducted multiple beta tests. The app was initially introduced in Zanzibar, which is one of the islands in the Indian Ocean.

As per the company blog post, the app brings features including a Cardano wallet and a fiat on-ramp service to let users exchange fiat currencies to WMT.

Another special feature of this app is the Scan for Points functionality, that would turn the mobile device into a network scanner that can identify weaker web spots around the world and earn rewards in return.

The company is now exploring avenues to integrate its service with decentralised Artificial Intelligence (AI). To do so, it has partnered SingularityNET, a company that provides the AI service.

Partnering with SingularityNET allows us to leverage their AI technology within our blockchain-based mobile network. This enables us to expand our network reach, enhance our customer service capabilities, and unveil a suite of AI-powered products. — World Mobile (@WorldMobileTeam) August 22, 2023

In the coming months, World Mobile will be launching its app across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

The iOS version of the app is currently under development.

Meanwhile, the company that advocates connectivity and economic freedom for all, has called out the traditional mobile network operators for neglecting investments in remote places because the process would not be ‘profitable enough'.

