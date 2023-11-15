A new match and a new record! Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday set a new viewership record during the India-New Zealand match for the second time during this World Cup 2023 campaign. The last time, the peak live concurrent viewers stood at 4.3 crore, which has been broken today. During the India vs New Zealand Semi-Finals, the live concurrent users crossed 50 million (5.1 crore to be exact).

Disney+ Hotstar tweeted the milestone and confirmed the news.

Thank you Team India fans and Disney+ hotstar users for breaking the record, yet again! 🎉🥳

Now, that's what we call a knockout performance! 🏏🔥 #CWC23 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RUeDVteQKe — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 15, 2023

This is not the first time the peak concurrent viewers record has been broken during this World Cup. The first instance was during the India vs Pakistan match on October 14, when the app recorded 3.5 crore concurrent viewers. It broke the record of 3.2 crore concurrent viewers during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) title clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Moreover, the 3.5 crore concurrent viewership record was soon broken on October 22 during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand. Disney+ Hotstar recorded 4.3 crore viewers during the match.

The credit for record-breaking peak concurrent viewership can be given to the decision of Disney+ Hotstar to stream the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup for free in an ad-supported format. Of course, the move came after JioCinema's success during the IPL season earlier this year, which also streamed all matches on the platform for free.

It's worth noting that during the 2019 World Cup semi-final match, Hotstar set a record with 25.3 million concurrent viewers during the India vs New Zealand match.

