With the biting cold winters lingering on our heads, binge-watching through the weekend in the warm comfort of your blanket, with a hot saucer of soup sounds like the perfect plan! To save you the hustle of scrolling through endless titles to stream, we have hand-picked a few OTT releases of the week for you.

If you are looking for that adrenaline rush, we would recommend Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee's Killer Soup. Another pick could be Comedian Kevin Hart's money heist drama Lift, where he tries to steal millions of dollars up in the air in a commercial plane.

Reacher Season 2 has also released its 45-minute-long penultimate episode. However, if you are in the mood for some superhero drama, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Echo could be a good choice (spoiler alert: she has different superpowers from comic books).

Salman's Tiger 3 and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, (both of which had a theatrical release), are also now available to stream on Amazon Prime. While at it don't forget to check the extended version of Tom Cruise's Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Happy binge-watching!

Killer Soup

When: Streaming

Where: Netflix

Abhishek Chaubey's dark comedy thriller Killer Soup is a broiling pot of intense emotions, crimes, lies, cover-ups, poetic references, brilliant cinematography, and too many criss-crossing subplots!

Swathi (Konkona Sen Sharma) is a terrible cook and housewife to the chauvinistic Prabhakar Shetty (Manoj Bajpayee). When the latter learns about her illicit affair with his look-alike masseuse, things get heated up. One thing leads to another, and Swathi decides to disguise her lover as Prabhakar and present him in front of the world. As expected, many twists and turns follow.

Lift

When: Released Today

Where: Netflix

Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart returns to Netflix with this crime comedy. He is playing a heist crew lead who conspires to steal $500 million gold bullion being transported on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich. As he stages this mid-air crime, he is being suspected of identity theft by the authorities.

Break Point Season 2

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

The second season of this sports docu-series comes with plenty of behind-the-scenes looks into the life of select tennis players. From dramatic injuries, candid moments, and on-field performances to some of the older players reminiscing their good old days, the show has it all.

Echo

When: Now Streaming

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel's Cinematic Universe officially enters 2024 with its limited series Echo – although the series is quite different from the comic books (she even has different powers here).

After shooting Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Hawkeye, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), returns to her hometown. Here a galley of Fisk's men are waiting to make her and her family's life a living hell.

Cheran's Journey

When: Now Streaming

Where: Sony LIV

The five-time National Award winner Cheran makes his OTT debut with this nine-episode-long web series. Here we meet five characters competing for a lucrative well-paying job at an automobile company – all with different motives. As Cheran's character assesses potential candidates, he tests them for their true capabilities.

Reacher Season 2

When: Now Streaming

Where: Amazon Prime

The seventh episode of Amazon Original Reacher Season 2 was released on January 12. It begins with Reacher trying to come up with a rescue plan and find a safe place to send Jane — the child witness for whose protection Detective Gitano sacrificed himself — and her mother, New Age executive Marlo Burns. Action sequences, hospital scenes, serious calls, and a lot of chasing follow. The final episode drops on January 19.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

When: Now Streaming

Where: Amazon Prime

Tom Cruise's international spy character Ethan Hunt is back for yet another world-saving adventure along with his IMF team. This time they are fighting "the Entity", a powerful rogue AI. The film serves as a sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) and is the seventh instalment overall in the Mission: Impossible film franchise. A ten-minute long extended preview is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Tiger 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: Amazon Prime

Box-office hit Tiger 3 is now finally available to stream. In this third instalment of the spy franchise Tiger, a new threat emerges in the form of Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), the head of a terrorist military group who has a personal vendetta of his own against Tiger (Salman Khan). The protagonist must now embark on a dangerous mission to protect his family as well as the nation, whilst clearing his name.

