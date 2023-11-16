Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 13R Pro is listed on China Telecom's website with model number 2311FRAFDC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 November 2023 09:46 IST
Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13R Pro is expected succeed Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G (above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has not officially shared details about the Redmi Note 13R Pro yet
  • We now have a better picture of what to expect from upcoming smartphone
  • Redmi Note 13R Pro could run on Android 13
Advertisement

Redmi Note 13R Pro could be inching towards its launch as it has now been spotted on the China Telecom website with renders, pricing details, and key specifications. The unannounced Redmi Note 13R Pro is listed in three colour options, sporting a 6.67-inch display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. It has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is listed to pack a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The Redmi Note 13R Pro is expected to come as a successor to the Redmi Note 12R Pro. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Redmi Note 13R Pro price (expected)

As per the China Telecom listing, the Redmi Note 13R Pro will be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China. It is listed with model number 2311FRAFDC. The handset is shown in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Redmi Note 13R Pro specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will run on Android 13 and will sport a 6.67-inch display. The display is shown with a centrally located hole punch cutout. The processor in the listing is codenamed MT6833P, which is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The processor could be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

redmi note 13r china telecom Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi Note 13R Pro China Telecom listing
Photo Credit: China Telecom

The listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on the Redmi Note 13R Pro, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it could pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is listed with a fingerprint scanner for authentication. Onboard sensors could include a light sensor, gravity sensor, and distance sensor. Further, the smartphone will have NFC, USB Type-C port and GPS connectivity options.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro is expected to offer upgrades over the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G. The latter was launched in May in China with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700)

The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400) OLED display. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13R Pro, Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
[Update] India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match Records 5.3 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  2. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  3. Dummy Units of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Surface Online: Details
  4. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  5. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Records 5.3 Cr Concurrent Viewers During Ind Vs NZ Match
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  9. Vivo X100 Pro+ May Debut in 2024, Tipped to Run Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Ignite 2023: Maia, Cobalt AI Chips to Power Copilot and Azure Services Announced
  2. Redmi Note 13R Pro Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch
  3. [Update] India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match Records 5.3 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. YouTube to Remove AI-Generated Content That Impersonates Individuals, Label Synthetic Videos
  5. Telegram Founder Teases visionOS App With Translucent Design for Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump
  7. Bharat Web3 Association Signs MoU with Maharashtra State Skills University to Grow Ecosystem
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, More
  9. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Finalists, Featuring Duolingo, Honkai: Star Rail and More
  10. iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »