Redmi Note 13R Pro could be inching towards its launch as it has now been spotted on the China Telecom website with renders, pricing details, and key specifications. The unannounced Redmi Note 13R Pro is listed in three colour options, sporting a 6.67-inch display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. It has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is listed to pack a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The Redmi Note 13R Pro is expected to come as a successor to the Redmi Note 12R Pro. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Redmi Note 13R Pro price (expected)

As per the China Telecom listing, the Redmi Note 13R Pro will be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China. It is listed with model number 2311FRAFDC. The handset is shown in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Redmi Note 13R Pro specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will run on Android 13 and will sport a 6.67-inch display. The display is shown with a centrally located hole punch cutout. The processor in the listing is codenamed MT6833P, which is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The processor could be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

Redmi Note 13R Pro China Telecom listing

Photo Credit: China Telecom

The listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on the Redmi Note 13R Pro, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it could pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is listed with a fingerprint scanner for authentication. Onboard sensors could include a light sensor, gravity sensor, and distance sensor. Further, the smartphone will have NFC, USB Type-C port and GPS connectivity options.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro is expected to offer upgrades over the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G. The latter was launched in May in China with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700)

The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400) OLED display. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.