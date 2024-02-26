Technology News

Disney, Reliance Said to Ink Binding Pact to Merge India Media Operations

The media unit of Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and its affiliates are expected to own at least 61 percent in the merged entity.

By Anto Antony, Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai, Bloomberg | Updated: 26 February 2024 14:43 IST
Disney, Reliance Said to Ink Binding Pact to Merge India Media Operations

Photo Credit: Reuters

Details of the merger are likely to be announced early this week

Highlights
  • Disney owns a minority stake in broadcast service provider, Tata Play
  • Disney has been struggling to retain subscribers in India
  • Reliance outbid Disney in 2022 to win the streaming rights for IPL
Advertisement

Walt Disney and Reliance Industries have signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India, according to people familiar with the matter, as the US entertainment giant recasts its strategy amid intense competition in the world's most-populous country.

The media unit of Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and its affiliates are expected to own at least 61 percent in the merged entity, with Disney holding the rest, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. 

The latest milestone, along with other details, are likely to be announced early this week, the people said. 

A Disney representative declined to comment. A Reliance spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a query on the signing of the binding pact.

The stake split between the partners may change, depending on how Disney's other local assets are factored in by the time the deal is closed, the people said. Reliance shares fell as much as 0.5 percent during trading in Mumbai, broadly in line with the slight decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Disney owns a minority stake in broadcast service provider, Tata Play, which Reliance may consider acquiring, according to local news reports.

Disney has been grappling with challenges in India such as retaining subscribers and securing coveted media assets, while Reliance has cornered a larger slice of the local media and entertainment businesses in recent years. Together, they would make a formidable media behemoth in one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment markets. 

Ambani's unit had outbid Disney in 2022 to win the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League, or IPL, cricket tournament and bagged a multi-year pact in April to broadcast Warner Bros Discovery's HBO shows, which were earlier with Disney.

Clawing Back

While Disney's streaming service, Disney+ Hotstar, managed to draw record viewers for the Cricket World Cup in October and November, it showed the matches for free in the cricket-crazy nation — a move aimed at clawing back subscribers even if it meant sacrificing revenue. Reliance had streamed IPL matches earlier in 2023 without any charge, drawing viewers in hordes.

Disney has been mulling options for its India business, including an outright sale or setting up a joint venture with partners since July.  

This transaction is part of the larger consolidation efforts in the Indian media and entertainment space. Sony Group planned to merge its local unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises until differences cropped up on who'll lead the new merged media giant that ultimately gutted the deal last month.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Disney, Reliance, Disney Plus Hotstar
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Survives Weekend Volatility Trading Above $51,000, Ether Touches $3,000 in Pricing

Related Stories

Disney, Reliance Said to Ink Binding Pact to Merge India Media Operations
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Details Revealed
  2. iQoo Z9 5G to Debut in India on This Date
  3. Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Shown at MWC 2024: See Price
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  5. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  6. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI PC and Honor Pad 9 Launched at MWC: See Price
  7. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Set for March 7: Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Vietnam's VinFast Seeks EV Import Duty Cut as Plant Construction Starts in India
  3. Disney, Reliance Said to Ink Binding Pact to Merge India Media Operations
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Survives Weekend Volatility Trading Above $51,000, Ether Touches $3,000 in Pricing
  5. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Showcased at MWC 2024
  6. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Released: Xiaomi 13, Redmi Note 13 Series Among First to Get New Interface
  7. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI PC and Honor Pad 9 Launched at MWC: Price, Features
  8. US Judge Approves Binance's $4.3 Billion Guilty Plea
  9. Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Galaxy AI Coming to More Devices
  10. MicroStrategy’s X Account Hacked, Over $440,000 Estimated Stolen Via Fake $MSTR Airdrop Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »