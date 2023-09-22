Technology News

India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming

India vs Australia ODI 1 of 3 can be live streamed on JoiCinema app and website for free.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 13:28 IST
India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming

Photo Credit: BCCI

India vs Australia ODI matches will be India'a last before World Cup 2023 begins

Highlights
  • The India vs Australia series will start today on September 22
  • The match will be aired live on Sports18 Network
  • K L Rahul will lead team India in today's match against Australia

India is currently riding high after winning the Asia Cup 2023, by defeating Sri Lanka with a record margin in the final on September 17. As the teams are gearing up for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, India will be playing the first match of the three-match ODI series against Australia. The India vs Australia series will start today on September 22. This will be India's last ODI series before the team with starts with warm-up matches for the World Cup 2023 series starting September 30. It may serve a great chance for the team to gain some confidence as Australia has recently lost a five-match ODI series against South Africa.

In its match against Bangladesh during the Asia Cup 2023, India got an opportunity to experiment with players as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardin Pandya were rested. However, the match did not turn out in India's favour as Bangladesh won the match by 6 runs. India again shared up its batting line up during the match against Sri Lanka by letting Ishan Kishan open along with Shubman Gill.

India vs Australia ODI 1 of 3: When and where to watch the live streaming

Australia and India will be up against each other on September 22 for the first ODI match of the series. The game will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The match will begin at 1.30 PM IST.

For those who wish to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ODI series, the match will be aired live on Sports18 Network — Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. The first ODI between India and Australia will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

The India vs Australia live telecast will also be available on the regional channels like Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi). Viewers can check the list of channels on Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon D2H and Tata Play

India vs Australia ODI 1 of 3: Playing XI

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Further reading: ind vs aus live telecast channel, ind vs aus streaming ott, where to watch ind vs aus odi, ind vs aus telecast channel, ind vs aus odi series 2023 live streaming, ind vs aus match, aus vs ind odi series, ind vs aus series 2023, ind vs aus live telecast, ind vs aus odi 2023 live streaming channel
