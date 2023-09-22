Vivo T2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Friday, September 22 as the latest 5G handset by the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo T series smartphone comes in two colour options with a curved AMOLED display. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With the extended RAM feature, the handset can use unused portions of the storage as additional memory for improved performance. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G sports a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The handset seems like a rebadged version of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G that was unveiled in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs, 24,999. The newly launched handset is offered in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colours. It will go on sale through the Vivo's India e-store, e-commerce site Flipkart as well as select retail stores starting September 29.

Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI and Axis bank cards. It is providing an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,000 as well.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 388 ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The curved display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of extended RAM. The handset is said to have received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform and is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the under-Rs. 25,000 price segment. The handset comes with a 3000mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling system for thermal management during gaming.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Vivo

For photos and videos, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/2.45 aperture. The camera setup supports different photography modes including night mode, panorama, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion along with others. It comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T2 Pro 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. This in-house fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 22 minutes. Similarly, the battery is said to deliver up to 56.85 hours of music playback time on a single charge. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.10x74.80x7.36mm and weighs around 176 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.