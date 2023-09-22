Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T2 Pro 5G will go on sale from September 29.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 15:22 IST
Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
  • It comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery

Vivo T2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Friday, September 22 as the latest 5G handset by the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo T series smartphone comes in two colour options with a curved AMOLED display. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With the extended RAM feature, the handset can use unused portions of the storage as additional memory for improved performance. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G sports a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The handset seems like a rebadged version of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G that was unveiled in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs, 24,999. The newly launched handset is offered in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colours. It will go on sale through the Vivo's India e-store, e-commerce site Flipkart as well as select retail stores starting September 29.

Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI and Axis bank cards. It is providing an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,000 as well.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 388 ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The curved display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of extended RAM. The handset is said to have received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform and is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the under-Rs. 25,000 price segment. The handset comes with a 3000mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling system for thermal management during gaming.

t2 pro 5g vivo inline Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo T2 Pro 5G
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

For photos and videos, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/2.45 aperture. The camera setup supports different photography modes including night mode, panorama, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion along with others. It comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T2 Pro 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. This in-house fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 22 minutes. Similarly, the battery is said to deliver up to 56.85 hours of music playback time on a single charge. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.10x74.80x7.36mm and weighs around 176 grams.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Vivo T2 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo T2 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo T2 Pro, Vivo, Vivo T Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
Sex Education Season 4 to Jaane Jaan: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Related Stories

Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts Soon; Smartphone Offers Teased So Far
  3. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale in India Today
  4. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G With 6.9-inch Display Launched in India at This Price
  5. Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC System Requirements Revealed by Ubisoft
  6. iPhone 15 Series Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  7. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  10. Vivo V29 Series India Release Officially Teased, May Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Sex Education Season 4 to Jaane Jaan: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  4. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G With 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale Today: Price in India and Offers
  6. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Sales Expected to Increase Apple's Smartphone Share in India: Report
  8. YouTube Announces AI-Enabled Editing Products for Video Creators
  9. Tesla Said to Have Proposed Plans to Set Up Battery Storage Systems in India
  10. Vivo T2 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of September 22 India Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.