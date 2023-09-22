Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G was unveiled on Friday and has also launched for India market. This is the second foldable smartphone by the company. The first foldable from the company, the Tecno Phantom V Fold was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona earlier this year and later released in India in April. The Phantom V Flip clamshell foldable, details about which have previously been tipped extensively, is now available in two colour options. The handset comes with a circular outer display with the rear camera unit encircling it.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G price, availability

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is offered in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour options. The singular 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the handset is available in India at an early bird price of Rs. 49,999. The foldable will be available for purchase starting 12PM IST on October 1 on Amazon. The phone will soon be offered in other countries too, the company confirmed.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications, fetaures

Sporting a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner display, the Phantom V Flip 5G comes with a brightness level of 1000nits. The circular AMOLED cover panel with an Always-On display feature measures 1.32 inches with similar characteristics. Users will be able to reply to messages from the cover screen.

The clamshell foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM virtually extendable up to 16GB, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13.5 and promises to offer two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The rear camera unit of the Phantom V Flip includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. It is accompanied by a Quad Flashlight unit. The front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the primary display and gets a 32-megapixel sensor.

Alongside 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, the Phantom V Flip 5G also supports Ella GPT 3.0. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Unfolded, the handset measures 171.72mm x 74.05mm x 6.95mm. When folded, it measures 88.77mm x 74.05mm x 14.95mm in size.

