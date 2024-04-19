The biggest release for this week undoubtedly has to be Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, a direct sequel to the sci-fi thriller Rebel Moon, where a group of warriors attempt to wage a war against the tyrannical Motherworld and save what is left of their home planet. Synder has already planned for four more movies from the franchise.

On the home front, Manoj Bajpayee's sequel crime thriller Silence 2 seems to be the only new major release. However, we have Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 and Varun Grover's All India Rank to balance. While the former is a highly political drama based in Kashmir, Grover's latest explores the lives of JEE aspirants enrolled in Kota's coaching centres.

However, if you are in the mood for a no-brainer, we recommend Prime Video's reality television series Going Home with Tyler Cameron, in which the American television personality enters into the home renovation space and starts his construction and home renovation company after the sudden demise of his mother.

Those looking for something hilarious should watch British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr's latest Netflix special, Natural Born Killer. In it, he candidly discusses the audience's taking offence at almost everything, whether it is jokes on gun control, religion, cancel culture, or consent.

Documentary lovers could go for Our Living World on Netflix, which takes one to the hidden corners of the Arctic, Amazon, and more where wildlife exists. From the rhythm of their everyday lives to the impact of climate change, explore the best-kept secrets of nature with this documentary series.

K-drama lovers can watch Chief Detective 1958 on Hotstar, which follows a detective and his team. The crime thriller serves as a prequel to the series Chief Inspector.

New episodes are also dropping this week for Sony Liv's courtroom drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, based on the life of intelligence officers, and historical drama Shōgun and pirate heist series Lootere on Hostar.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Now that danger has re-surfaced in the form of Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein), an enemy that seemed to have been defeated in Rebel Moon, Kora and other warriors must come together and wage a war against the brutal forces of the Realm. Meanwhile, the warriors and Kora are forced to face the troublesome demons of their past. While the tyranny of the Motherworld continues to unleash, albeit any traces of mercy whatsoever, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Article 370

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Yami Gautam is essaying the role of an intelligence officer from Kashmir tasked at the Prime Minister's office with combating terrorism and corruption in the country. As a Kashmiri Pandit and a first-hand victim of corrupt political leadership and terrorism in the valley, Gautam's character has an emotional connection with this newly assigned duty.

The film stirred controversy because of its convenient theatrical release during the elections. The political thriller still runs in theatres in some parts of the country. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, who earlier helmed Vicky Kaushal starrer patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.

All India Rank

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover lays bare an unsettling side of the coaching centres in Kota, the mecca for all engineering enthusiasts, with the story of a 17-year-old Vivek (Bodhisattva Sharma) who has just been admitted here. He hails from a typical middle-class family, which has all their hopes of a better life thrust on his young shoulders, who are expected to crack the competitive exam with flying colours and be admitted to IIT, the most prestigious engineering college chain in India.

Grover has beautifully captured the everyday lives in these hostels and, of course, the aspirations, dreams, fears and the smallest nuances of emotional turbulences faced by the students. The film marks Grover's directorial debut and makes a decent attempt at decoding why Kota might be a hotpot of so many students committing suicide each year.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

When: Now Streaming

Where: Zee5

Manoj Bajpayee reprises the role of ACP Verma from Silence in this sequel film. While he dealt with a high-profile murder case in the first part, he is at the cusp of uncovering a heinous crime racket this time, as he attempts to catch hold of a man who killed 10 people in a bar. He still quotes poetry, wears rowdiness on his sleeves, and has a complex persona. Although Bajpayee has aced the role, the film doesn't seem to offer much opportunity for the refined actor to flaunt his talent.

See You in Another Life

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

See You in Another Life follows the story of a teenage drug peddler who ends up trafficking explosives used in the terrorist attacks across various train stations in Madrid in March 2004, causing more than 193 deaths. The intriguing thriller is based on Manuel Jabois' book featuring an actual interview with a teenage boy called Gabriel Montoya Viday, who was also the first person convicted for the attacks. The six-episode-long mini-series attempts to explore the psyche of similar young people besides the obvious execution of the attack in totality.