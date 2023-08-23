And Just Like That… Season 3 Renewed at Max Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Technology News

Serving as a revival of Sex and the City, the series tackles the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 August 2023 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AndJustLikeThat

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their roles from Sex and the City

  • The cast also includes Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker
  • Sex and the City was created by Darren Star
  • The show was based on Candace Bushnell's 1996 book of the same name

And Just Like That…, the sequel of the hit HBO series Sex and the City, has been renewed for a third season by American streamer Max (formerly, HBO Max). The news comes just ahead of the show's season two finale, which will air on Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service on Thursday.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max, claimed And Just Like That... ranks as the number one original series on its platform since the launch of the show's second season.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers," Aubrey said.

The show's executive producer Michael Patrick King, who directed the original series and its film adaptations, said he is thrilled to work on the third season. "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe, telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That... here comes season three," he added.

And Just Like That... reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles from Sex and the City, which was created by Darren Star. The show, based on author Candace Bushnell's 1996 book of the same name, ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

While the original series showcased the women navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, the revival tackles the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The show's ensemble cast also includes Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, and John Corbett.

And Just Like That... is also executive produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

