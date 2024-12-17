Technology News
Laid Season 1 Release Date, Cast, and Where to Watch it Online

The dark comedy Laid Season 1 streams on Peacock starting December 19, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: JioCinema

Peacock’s Laid Season 1 is set to premiere on December 19, 2024

  • Laid Season 1 releases on Peacock on December 19, 2024
  • Stephanie Hsu stars in the dark comedy series Laid Season 1
  • Laid Season 1 features a unique story blending humour and mystery
Peacock's Laid Season 1 is set to premiere on December 19, 2024, on Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium. Blending dark comedy with mystery, the series offers a unique take on relationships and mortality. The story follows a woman whose romantic past takes a grim turn when her former lovers begin dying under bizarre circumstances. With an offbeat premise and a sharp comedic tone, Laid is expected to resonate with viewers looking for something unconventional.

When and Where to Watch Laid Season 1

The eight-episode series will be available for streaming on Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium exclusively, starting December 19, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Laid Season 1

Laid tells the story of Ruby, played by Stephanie Hsu, who begins to notice a strange and chilling pattern—her former lovers are dying under mysterious circumstances. Determined to stop the chain of deaths, Ruby joins forces with her friend AJ, portrayed by Zosia Mamet. The duo embarks on an unpredictable journey to track down Ruby's past romantic partners, creating a mix of uncomfortable encounters and bizarre moments. The official synopsis from Peacock describes the series as a dark comedy where Ruby is forced to confront her past relationships to solve the mystery. The trailer hints at an offbeat combination of humour and tension, giving viewers a glimpse into the show's chaotic and unconventional storyline.

Cast and Crew of Laid Season 1

Stephanie Hsu leads the series as Ruby Yao, while Zosia Mamet plays her supportive friend AJ. The main cast also includes Michael Angarano as Richie, Tommy Martinez as Isaac, Ryan Pinkston as Brad, and Chloe Fineman as Chelsea. Guest stars in the series include Finneas O'Connell, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Simu Liu, Andre Hyland, Ettore Ewen, John Early, and Kat.

Further reading: Laid Season 1, Peacock series, Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, dark comedy, streaming, December 19 release, TV series, JioCinema Premium
