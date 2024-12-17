Vivo Y29 5G could be introduced in select markets soon. The company has not yet announced the moniker or the launch of the handset. A recent report has claimed that the phone could soon launch as a successor to the Vivo Y28 5G, which was unveiled in India in January. The report has shared the leaked design and colour options of the purported smartphone. It has listed the expected key features of the phone. Notably, the Vivo Y29 4G has reportedly been spotted on the EEC database, as well.

Vivo Y29 5G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The Vivo Y29 5G is expected to launch soon as a mid-range offering, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The report shares what appears to be leaked marketing materials. It shows the expected design of the handset. It has a rectangular rear camera module placed in the top left corner of the panel. The island holds two camera sensors and an LED ring unit.

Vivo Y29 5G leaked marketing material

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

According to the leaked marketing images shared in the report, the Vivo Y29 5G is expected to come in three colour options — Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold.

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications (Expected)

The report added that the Vivo Y29 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It is said to be offered in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be offered in Diamond Black and Glacier Blue shades, while the higher versions will be available in Diamond Black and Titanium Gold options.

The Vivo Y29 5G is expected to sport a 6.68-inch display. For optics, it will likely get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel QVGA secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is expected to house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

Connectivity option for the purported Vivo Y29 is said to include dual 5G (SA and NSA). It may come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as SGS certifications and military-grade shock resistance. It is expected to get an 8.1mm thin profile and weigh 198g.

Vivo Y28 5G Features, Price in India

The Vivo Y28 5G is backed by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone comes with an IP54-rated build and starts in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option.

