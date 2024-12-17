Khoj – Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5
ZEE5's upcoming mystery thriller Khoj – Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar promises to take audiences on a suspense-filled journey of intrigue and identity. Directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Juggernaut, the series features Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi in key roles. The thriller revolves around a man's desperate search for the truth, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. Set to premiere on December 27, the series aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, as per reports.
Khoj – Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting December 27, 2024. Audiences worldwide can access the show through the platform, which hosts a range of South Asian content.
The trailer introduces a tense and gripping narrative. Sharib Hashmi portrays Ved, a man whose wife, Meera, goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Ved's search for answers leads him into a series of unsettling events, cryptic clues, and an uncooperative police investigation. As his quest unfolds, the boundaries between truth and illusion blur, leaving Ved questioning his own sanity. Each revelation introduces new twists, raising doubts about Meera's true identity and the secrets she may have been hiding. The trailer suggests a fast-paced, psychological thriller, building tension with sharp cinematography and intense performances. The storyline keeps viewers guessing, making it a promising watch for fans of suspenseful mysteries.
Khoj – Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar features Sharib Hashmi in his first leading role in a web series. Anupriya Goenka plays the female antagonist and features Aamir Dalvi. The series is directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Juggernaut.
