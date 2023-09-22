Technology News

Haley Lu Richardson-led rom-com Love at First Sight is the most-viewed title on Netflix this week.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2023 15:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samuel Taylor/ Netflix

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education Season 4

Highlights
  • Sex Education season 4 is set in a new frontier — Cavendish College
  • Jaane Jaan marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut
  • A Netflix subscription starts at Rs. 149 for mobile-only

When it comes to streaming, no week of releases feels repetitive, thanks to its revolving slate of content that keeps things fresh. The fourth and final season of Sex Education leads our Netflix binge list this week, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex-obsessed friends face new challenges in college. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her OTT debut in Jaane Jaan, the latest Sujoy Ghosh thriller that paints her as a desperate murderer. Another standout title on the streamer's Top 10 list this week is the Haley Lu Richardson-led (The White Lotus) Love at First Sight, a tale where fate tries to pull two lovers apart.

With that, here's a guide on what to watch on Netflix this weekend:

Sex Education season 4

With Moordale Secondary's closure, our lovely gang has moved over to the highly progressive Cavendish College — a place where things like lawn yoga and being overly nice are in trend. Otis is equally nervous and excited to restart his sex clinic, but is dismayed to find that the place already has a popular one, forming a natural rival. He's still trying to keep in touch with his love interest Maeve (Emma Mackey), who's off studying in the US, while simultaneously helping his mother (Gillian Anderson) out with the new baby. In this new frontier, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) doesn't want to come across as a loser, Adam (Connor Swindells) reconsiders mainstream education, and Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek joins the wonderful cast. There's a lot happening on Sex Education season 4 and you don't want to miss it.

Jaane Jaan

When her abusive ex-husband returns home one night and creates a ruckus, desperate single mother Maya D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is forced to kill him in defence, kickstarting a tense cover-up plan. Her neighbour Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a local maths teacher is roped in, wanting to help with hiding the body, until a policeman Karan Anand (Vijay Varma) arrives on the scene looking for the victim. If this premise seems familiar to you, it's because Jaane Jaan is a Hindi-language adaptation of Keigo Higashino's renowned Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X.' Director Ghosh might've built an immense reputation with the Kahaani back in the day, but given Netflix India's tarnished track record with naming movies after iconic Hindi songs, I'd be a little cautious.

Bhola Shankar

Bhola Shankar (Chiranjeevi) is a reformed gangster who's arrived in Kolkata to secure his sister Maha (Keerthy Suresh) the education she deserves, all the while building a new life as a taxi driver. But when a notorious crime syndicate harms her, he's forced back into action gung-ho style — beating mobs up with metal pipes and tools and partaking in the occasional gunfight. All of that is compounded by his now-shattered image before the hard-nosed lawyer Lasya (Tamannaah Bhatia), for whom he's caught feelings. The film also stars Tarun Arora (Ramabanam) and Sushanth Anumolu (Ravanasura).

Love at First Sight

It's odd that this film isn't titled ‘Love at First Flight,' considering a good chunk of it takes place on board an aeroplane headed from New York to London. Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Ben Hardy) run into each other by chance at the airport, only for fate to have them sit next to each other and bond over the course of seven hours. From exchanging laughs and interests to having a cheesily romantic dinner, the pair gradually fall in love, hoping to link up sometime in the future. However, an unfortunate set of events causes them to separate at customs, spawning a wild goose chase across the streets of London, as they try and defy all odds to reunite with their soulmate. A week in, Love at First Sight is currently the most-viewed title on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Serving as a prequel to the series, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 follows second-year students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, who are tasked with escorting the feisty Riko Amanai to Master Tengen, having been discovered as a plasma vessel to gain immortality. Things take a turn for the worst when a non-sorcerer attacks them, separating the pair in ambitions and turning them into foes at war for the years to come. Bear in mind, that this season is divided into two parts, with the first five episodes covering the aforementioned ‘Hidden Inventory' arc, while the remaining focuses on the ‘Shibuya Incident.' The latter half is set in the present where our heroes — Gojo, Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro — prepare to thwart the dark curse user's plan. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is an ongoing series, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

