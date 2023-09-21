Technology News

National Cinema Day 2023: Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 99 on October 13

The one-day discount will be available across 4,000+ theatres across India.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 September 2023 17:01 IST
Photo Credit: Rudy Dong/ Unsplash

This year's price tag has slightly gone up, from Rs. 75 to Rs. 99

Highlights
  • National Cinema Day offer applicable in over 4,000 participating theatres
  • Offer isn’t applicable on recliners and premium formats like IMAX, 4DX
  • Additional charges could be levied upon purchase from booking apps

National Cinema Day is returning this year with another major price drop. On Friday, October 13, movie tickets across the country will cost just Rs. 99 per admission, in celebration of the numerous box office successes we've had so far in 2023 and to boost theatre attendance. The event will be spread out across over 4,000 participating cinema halls, including popular chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Movie Time, City Pride, and more. For now, the official websites haven't been updated, though the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) promises some additional offers on food and beverages — in time.

“This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year,” MAI said in a prepared statement. “It's a heartfelt ‘thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't returned to their local cinema.” National Cinema Day kicked off globally, last year, making headlines for slashing ticket prices. That said, unlike the international event, in India, the offer isn't valid on premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, or even recliner seats. In fact, the cost has also gone up from the Rs. 75 price tag from last year, which saw 6.5 million people rush into theatres for shows that began screening as early as 6am.

This year's event has also been delayed by a month, presumably to ensure that the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan's box office collections aren't hampered by the low ticket cost. A similar delay happened last year, thanks to some alleged stakeholders who wanted to ensure Brahmāstra made a decent profit before the cinema event kicked off. Currently, it's unclear whether the price tag includes additional internet fees and GST, which online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow are likely to add on top. There's also an official website for the event, featuring random shots from some of the biggest movies of the year, albeit they're all US-oriented. Theatres in India will indeed focus on local offerings across its various regional languages.

India's biggest movie chain PVR Inox reported a big jump in revenue as July came blasting in with three Hollywood blockbusters — Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One — as Hindi-language films continued to struggle. We might see a similar bump this month, as the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue debuts on October 6 and reaps benefits going into the second week. From the Hollywood side, we'll probably see Saw X and The Creator competing for dominance.

The aforementioned theatre chains have yet to update their websites and so, further information on the event will be revealed closer to October 13.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: national cinema day, national cinema day 2023, national cinema day 2023 in india, national cinema day india date, national cinema day 2023 tickets price, national cinema day 99 rs tickets, national cinema day theatres, pvr inox, cinepolis, movie time
