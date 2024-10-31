An animated adventure is on its way to Netflix with the release of Spellbound, a fantasy tale from the talented Vicky Jenson, known for her work on Shrek and Shark Tale. Featuring the voices of Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, and Nathan Lane, Spellbound follows a young princess tasked with saving her parents and kingdom from a dark spell. The trailer for Spellbound reveals a whimsical yet intense storyline.

When and Where to Watch Spellbound?

The release of Spellbound is scheduled for Netflix on November 22. The film was initially intended as an Apple TV+ exclusive but Netflix acquired the streaming rights in 2023, setting the stage for this magical story to reach a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Spellbound

The trailer for Spellbound reveals a whimsical yet intense storyline. Princess Ellian, voiced by Rachel Zegler, discovers her parents have fallen under a sinister curse that transforms them into monsters, threatening the entire kingdom with dark magic. With a narrow window to break the spell, Ellian faces various challenges, showcasing themes of courage, family, and magic. With a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Julia Miranda, the film is set to captivate young viewers and families alike. Adding to the experience is a soundtrack composed by Alan Menken, whose music is known for its memorable melodies.

Cast and Crew of Spellbound

The film's impressive voice cast includes Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem as the royal family, with support from stars like Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess. Jenson directs with a style that brings out the best in her cast, capturing Princess Ellian's bravery and wit. Produced by Skydance Animation, Spellbound also benefits from the talents of producers John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg, making it one of this year's standout animated features.