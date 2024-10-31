Technology News
English Edition

Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast

The film was initially intended as an Apple TV+.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:15 IST
Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast

Photo Credit: Netflix

Watch Spellbound on November 22, only on Netflix

Highlights
  • Spellbound releases on Netflix on 22 November
  • Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian on a magical quest
  • Features a cast of John Lithgow, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem
Advertisement

An animated adventure is on its way to Netflix with the release of Spellbound, a fantasy tale from the talented Vicky Jenson, known for her work on Shrek and Shark Tale. Featuring the voices of Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, and Nathan Lane, Spellbound follows a young princess tasked with saving her parents and kingdom from a dark spell. The trailer for Spellbound reveals a whimsical yet intense storyline. 

When and Where to Watch Spellbound?

The release of Spellbound is scheduled for Netflix on November 22. The film was initially intended as an Apple TV+ exclusive but Netflix acquired the streaming rights in 2023, setting the stage for this magical story to reach a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Spellbound

The trailer for Spellbound reveals a whimsical yet intense storyline. Princess Ellian, voiced by Rachel Zegler, discovers her parents have fallen under a sinister curse that transforms them into monsters, threatening the entire kingdom with dark magic. With a narrow window to break the spell, Ellian faces various challenges, showcasing themes of courage, family, and magic. With a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Julia Miranda, the film is set to captivate young viewers and families alike. Adding to the experience is a soundtrack composed by Alan Menken, whose music is known for its memorable melodies.

Cast and Crew of Spellbound

The film's impressive voice cast includes Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem as the royal family, with support from stars like Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess. Jenson directs with a style that brings out the best in her cast, capturing Princess Ellian's bravery and wit. Produced by Skydance Animation, Spellbound also benefits from the talents of producers John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg, making it one of this year's standout animated features.

Spellbound

Spellbound

  • Release Date 22 November 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields, Jordan Fisher
  • Director
    Vicky Jenson
  • Producer
    Bruce Anderson, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Lasseter
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spellbound, Netflix, animated movies, Rachel Zegler, Fantasy Movies, Alan Menken, family movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Eddie Redmayne Stars in The Day of the Jackal Series on Peacock and JioCinema
Record-Breaking Marine Predation Event Provides Insights into Ocean Ecosystems
Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India Discounted
  3. MacBook Pro (2024) With M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Announces RAM Upgrade for M2, M3-Powered MacBook Air
  5. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
  6. Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Timeline Officially Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story
  2. Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Low Among Under-50 Adults, Despite Rising Cases
  3. First Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Hong Kong’s Port Island, Revealing Ancient History
  4. Washington Reports Four New Bird Flu Cases in Farmworkers, US Tally Reaches 31
  5. New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle
  6. Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali
  7. Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast
  8. Janaka Aithe Ganaka Digital Release Date Set: Watch Suhas’s Courtroom Comedy on Aha
  9. Eddie Redmayne Stars in The Day of the Jackal Series on Peacock and JioCinema
  10. Record-Breaking Marine Predation Event Provides Insights into Ocean Ecosystems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »