Dune: Prophecy to Stream on JioCinema Premium on November 18

JioCinema will stream HBO’s Dune: Prophecy from November 18, with episodes airing weekly.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: JioCinema

Highlights
  • Dune: Prophecy premieres on JioCinema Premium on November 18.
  • New episodes of Dune: Prophecy will air every Monday at 6:30 AM.
  • Tabu stars as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series.
Reliance's JioCinema will be the exclusive platform in India to air HBO's much-anticipated series Dune: Prophecy. This six-episode series will drop its first episode at 6:30 AM IST, with new episodes following every Monday. Based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, the series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit sect, the powerful matriarchal order from Frank Herbert's iconic Dune universe.

The show will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, providing widespread accessibility across India. This collaboration marks another major international release on JioCinema, which has been actively expanding its library of exclusive content.

When and Where to Watch Dune: Prophecy

The series will be accessible to JioCinema Premium subscribers from November 18th onwards. The episodes will release in sync with their US premiere on Mondays at 6:30 AM IST, ensuring fans can catch new episodes without delay. JioCinema Premium's service allows subscribers access to a range of content, including international series like Dune: Prophecy, at competitive rates.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dune: Prophecy

The trailer teases a rich, dark exploration of the early Bene Gesserit order. Bollywood actress Tabu, playing Sister Francesca, features prominently, having reportedly accepted the role enthusiastically. The show, co-produced with Legendary Television, sets its narrative 10,000 years before Dune's main storyline, focusing on two Harkonnen sisters who combat human and supernatural threats. The goal of the sisters is not just survival but the establishment of the legendary order that will shape humanity's future.

Cast and Crew of Dune: Prophecy

Joining Tabu in the series is an international ensemble cast, including Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, and Mark Strong. Directed by seasoned filmmakers known for their work in science fiction, the series promises high production quality. With performances by Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and others, the show aims to deliver a captivating prequel to the Dune saga, adding depth to an already expansive universe.

Reception of Dune: Prophecy

Though early reviews aren't yet available, expectations are high due to Dune's popularity. HBO's previous Dune adaptations and collaborations with Legendary Television have garnered strong viewership, raising hopes that Dune: Prophecy will also perform well in ratings and reception.

 

