The Day of the Jackal, a new adaptation of Frederick Forsyth's 1971 political thriller, is set to hit screens as a 10-part series starring Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne. Taking on the role of an elusive assassin known as "The Jackal," Redmayne leads the cast in this modern retelling, which transforms the original Cold War setting into a contemporary political drama. The series follows a tense pursuit between the assassin and British intelligence agent Bianca, played by Lashana Lynch, as she seeks to stop his lethal mission.

When and Where to Watch The Day of the Jackal

The series is directed by Brian Kirk and produced as a Sky and Peacock Original. The Day of the Jackal will premiere in the UK and Europe on November 7, with a US release on Peacock on November 14. Audiences in India can stream it starting on November 15 on JioCinema Premium, which offers English and Hindi audio options. The show will be released in stages, with the first five episodes available on November 15, followed by three weekly episodes, and concluding with two episodes on December 13.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Day of the Jackal

The show's trailer highlights a suspenseful cat-and-mouse dynamic between The Jackal and Agent Bianca, who faces doubts from her superiors about whether she can bring him down. Known for his skills in disguise, the Jackal seamlessly infiltrates various locations, evading capture at every turn. This updated storyline retains the high-stakes action of Forsyth's original novel while incorporating fresh elements that fit the modern-day geopolitical landscape.

Cast and Crew of The Day of the Jackal

Besides Redmayne and Lynch, The Day of the Jackal has a notable ensemble cast, including Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Lia Williams. Ronan Bennett serves as head writer and executive producer alongside Forsyth, who was closely involved as a creative consultant.

Reception of The Day of the Jackal

Although ratings are not yet available, the series has garnered substantial anticipation. Redmayne's portrayal of a mysterious, skilled hitman and Lynch's role as the determined intelligence officer have piqued interest, with viewers eager to see this modern take on Forsyth's iconic thriller.