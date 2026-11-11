Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launches on November 19, 2026. Microsoft and Rockstar Games confirmed that the long-awaited open world crime title, expected to be the biggest entertainment release of all time, can be streamed on Xbox consoles.

Cloud streaming for GTA 6 will be supported on Xbox Series S/X and even the previous-gen Xbox One consoles. That means users who own an Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X will be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6 via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Cloud streaming for the game will begin at 1am ET on November 19. GTA 6 will not be available to stream on PC or other supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will be playable on day one through XBOX Cloud Gaming on XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S, starting at 1am ET. That means more players can experience one of the most anticipated games of the year on the consoles they already own,” Microsoft said in its announcement. The company also announced that GTA 6 was the most pre-ordered title of all time on the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox parent confirmed that GTA 6 will use Xbox Series S graphics settings when cloud-streamed with Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game will of course run natively on Xbox Series S/X consoles. It is available now to pre-load on current-gen consoles.

Today marks the first step in our new 10-year strategic partnership with Take-Two. GTA VI, already the most pre-ordered game ever on Microsoft Store, will be playable on XBOX One through cloud gaming when it launches on November 19. — ASHA (@asha_shar) November 10, 2026

Microsoft, Take Two Announce Partnership

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma also announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Rockstar parent Take-Two. In the coming months, more Rockstar Games titles, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, will be added to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's unclear if those titles will be restricted to cloud streaming on Xbox consoles or if they will support streaming on PC and other devices, as well.

We've been working hard to bring GTA VI to all XBOX console players. Play on Series S and X, or stream to your XBOX One with Cloud Gaming, on launch day! — Scott Van Vliet (@scottvanvliet) November 10, 2026

Starting November 11, users will also be able to purchase standalone cloud playtime packs and avail Xbox Cloud Gaming for supported titles without a Game Pass subscription.

Cloud playtime packs for 10, 25, and 50 hours were rolled out to Xbox Insiders last month at introductory launch prices of $3.99, $7.99, and $11.99, respectively. Xbox One users will be able to purchase required cloud playtime hours to stream Grand Theft Auto 6 without a Game Pass subscription.

Game Pass members on Xbox consoles will also be able to stream GTA 6, but with a monthly limit on cloud gaming hours. Once they exhaust their quota, they can purchase additional cloud playtime hours to continue streaming.