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Grand Theft Auto 6 Can Be Streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One at Launch

GTA 6 will be available to stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles starting at 1am ET on November 19. 

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 November 2026 13:34 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Can Be Streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One at Launch

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Microsoft has announced a 10-year agreement with Rockstar parent Take-Two

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Highlights
  • GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 are also coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will stream on Xbox One consoles via Cloud Gaming
  • Rockstar Games has confirmed the game will target 30fps on consoles
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Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launches on November 19, 2026. Microsoft and Rockstar Games confirmed that the long-awaited open world crime title, expected to be the biggest entertainment release of all time, can be streamed on Xbox consoles.  

Cloud streaming for GTA 6 will be supported on Xbox Series S/X and even the previous-gen Xbox One consoles. That means users who own an Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X will be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6 via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Cloud streaming for the game will begin at 1am ET on November 19. GTA 6 will not be available to stream on PC or other supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will be playable on day one through XBOX Cloud Gaming on XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S, starting at 1am ET. That means more players can experience one of the most anticipated games of the year on the consoles they already own,” Microsoft said in its announcement. The company also announced that GTA 6 was the most pre-ordered title of all time on the Microsoft Store. 

The Xbox parent confirmed that GTA 6 will use Xbox Series S graphics settings when cloud-streamed with Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game will of course run natively on Xbox Series S/X consoles. It is available now to pre-load on current-gen consoles.  

Microsoft, Take Two Announce Partnership

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma also announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Rockstar parent Take-Two. In the coming months, more Rockstar Games titles, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, will be added to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's unclear if those titles will be restricted to cloud streaming on Xbox consoles or if they will support streaming on PC and other devices, as well. 

Starting November 11, users will also be able to purchase standalone cloud playtime packs and avail Xbox Cloud Gaming for supported titles without a Game Pass subscription. 

Cloud playtime packs for 10, 25, and 50 hours were rolled out to Xbox Insiders last month at introductory launch prices of $3.99, $7.99, and $11.99, respectively. Xbox One users will be able to purchase required cloud playtime hours to stream Grand Theft Auto 6 without a Game Pass subscription. 

Game Pass members on Xbox consoles will also be able to stream GTA 6, but with a monthly limit on cloud gaming hours. Once they exhaust their quota, they can purchase additional cloud playtime hours to continue streaming.  

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Xbox Cloud Gaming, Grand Theft Auto 6, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox, Microsoft, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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