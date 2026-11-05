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Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Lets You Connect Your Phone as a Controller on Smart TVs

Xbox is also rolling out cloud connect support for the newly launched Xbox Nano controller.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 November 2026 15:33 IST
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Lets You Connect Your Phone as a Controller on Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Users can start using their phones as controllers in countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported

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Highlights
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available as a standalone experience
  • Xbox Nano controller launched on November 4
  • The new controller options have launched in preview
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Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting two new controller options, one of which allows players to use their phones as gamepads connected to smart TVs. Xbox users in the US will also be able to connect to cloud gaming sessions directly via WiFi with the newly launched Xbox Nano controller.

Microsoft is rolling out both options in preview and the controller experiences are being tested right now to gather feedback before a wider rollout. The Xbox parent said availability and supported games or devices may be limited at the moment.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service has seen major changes over the past year under new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma. To access cloud gaming on supported smart TVs, Xbox users previously needed a Game Pass subscription and a compatible controller. Now, they need neither.

The new feature, rolling out now on select smart TVs in countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported, allows users to connect a supported Android or iOS phone as a controller to a supported smart TV and start steaming games via the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. Controls will open on the phone's browser and will be tailored for select games.

To turn the feature on, users need to head to Preview Features in Settings > Account in the updated Xbox Cloud Gaming app on smart TVs. When launching a game without a physical controller, users will see an option to use their phone as a controller.

XBOX Wire Nano Mobile Setup 110426 49db9359408fcb3b0541 1 nano

The Xbox Nano controller now connects to Cloud Gaming directly via WiFi
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Nano Controller Gets Cloud Connect

For users in the US, the Xbox Nano controller now supports cloud connect in preview, allowing users to connect to the smart TV using WiFi instead of Bluetooth. Xbox said that connecting directly to the cloud server running Xbox games will help reduce input latency.

The cloud connect feature is still in early testing and does not support every Xbox Cloud Gaming experience yet. Users in the US can test the feature on supported smart TVs and the web.

Xbox users can set up cloud connect with the Nano controller via the Xbox beta app on Android or the Xbox Accessories app on PC. Once the controller is connected to WiFi, they can open the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience on smart TVs or the web and sign in with the same Xbox account used during the setup.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is also now available as a standalone option outside of a Game Pass subscription. Cloud playtime plans were rolled out to Xbox Insiders last month and will be widely available to all Xbox users starting this month.

Xbox rolled out three cloud playtime packs during the preview period, offering 10, 25, and 50 hours of cloud gaming at introductory launch prices of $3.99, $7.99, and $11.99, respectively.

The Xbox Nano controller, which costs $50, was announced last month. The pocket-sized controller went on sale in select regions on November 4.

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Further reading: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Cloud Gaming, Xbox, Xbox Nano Controller, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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