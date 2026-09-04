Microsoft is putting a monthly limit on Xbox Cloud Gaming hours for Game Pass members. The cloud gaming service, which earlier came without any usage limits, will come with a monthly cap, starting in November. Xbox cited the growing cost of providing cloud gaming services as the reason behind the move.

From November, Game Pass Ultimate members will get 15 hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming in a month. Monthly cloud gaming hours for Game Pass Premium and Essential subscribers will be capped at 10 hours and 5 hours, respectively.

Once Game Pass members exhaust their monthly cloud gaming quota, they will be able to buy additional cloud playtime through the Xbox Store. Xbox users will be also able to purchase cloud playtime hours and stream select games they own without a Game Pass subscription.

Xbox said available hours, purchasing options, and cloud gaming features may vary by market. The company will share details on pricing, purchasing additional hours, eligible games, market availability, and how players can check their remaining time in November.

Why is Cloud Gaming Getting a Monthly Cap?

Microsoft said it expected the monthly cloud gaming cap to impact 4 percent of Game Pass subscribers.

“We're introducing this model because the cost of providing cloud gaming grows as more people use it and play for longer,” the company said in an Xbox Wire post.

“Moving to monthly limits allows us to keep offering the service while continuing to invest in its reliability and performance. We understand that for some players the practical result is a higher cost.

“We'll listen closely to player feedback before and after the change takes effect and share any adjustments we make,” the Xbox parent added.

Xbox Cloud Gaming comes with a Game Pass membership, allowing subscribers on all plans to stream select titles from the Game Pass library, along with select games they own.

Earlier this year, Xbox also began testing a free, ad-supported tier for cloud gaming that lets Xbox Insiders stream select digital games they own without a Game Pass subscription.