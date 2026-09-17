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Xbox Game Pass Rumoured to Drop Day-One Games in Major Shake-Up, Microsoft Says Plans Not 'Finalised'

A new leak claims Game Pass will drop day-one titles and introduce new ad-supported and ad-free plans.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 September 2026 15:02 IST
Xbox Game Pass Rumoured to Drop Day-One Games in Major Shake-Up, Microsoft Says Plans Not 'Finalised'

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox is rumoured to remove day-one access for new titles from Game Pass next year

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Highlights
  • Microsoft removed day-one Call of Duty releases from Game Pass this year
  • Game Pass Ultimate will cost $19.99 after overhaul, rumour claims
  • Microsoft is said to be planning to remove Cloud Gaming from Game Pass
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Xbox Game Pass could undergo a major overhaul in the near future and remove several key offerings for members. Microsoft lowered prices for the game subscription service and removed day-one Call of Duty access earlier this year. Now, the Xbox parent could be planning to drop day-one releases from Game Pass altogether.

A leak this week from ResetEra user Slayven, who has previously shared accurate leaks on Game Pass changes, claimed that Xbox Game Pass will stop adding day-one games between February and April 2027.

The change will reportedly come as part of a larger overhaul of Game Pass that will see the service become cheaper at the cost of fewer offerings. In addition to day-one releases, Xbox Cloud Gaming will reportedly be removed from the service.

New Game Pass Plans Rumoured

According to the leaker, Game Pass will also get new tiers. The service is rumoured to be streamlined into ad-supported and ad-free plans, priced at $12.99 and $19.99 monthly, respectively. The ad-free plan will reportedly cost $239.99 annually.

Game Pass will reportedly get add-on benefits like cloud streaming and family plan. The leaker claimed that 25 hours of cloud streaming will cost $5.99; a month's worth of family plan will also cost the same, as per the leak.

Additionally, according to the leak, users will also be able to subscribe to a plan with access to Game Pass library and online multiplayer only for $14.99 per month. Online multiplayer will reportedly get a separate plan for $10.99 a month.

Microsoft has not confirmed any of these rumoured changes coming to Game Pass. The Xbox parent, however, shared a statement with Forbes' Paul Tassi and said that its plans for the game subscription service were not “finalised.”

“We regularly test different Game Pass offerings and look at what works best for players in different markets. We don't have any changes to announce today or plans that have been finalized. There are no changes to previously announced games coming to Game Pass Ultimate on day one,” the company said.

Game Pass has seen several changes in 2026 under Xbox CEO Asha Sharma. Microsoft slashed the prices for Game Pass plans in April and dropped day-one release of new Call of Duty Games from the service. Game Pass Ultimate, which currently includes day-one releases for all Xbox first-party games (except Call of Duty) and select third-party titles, costs $22.99 per month.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also announced a monthly limit on Xbox Cloud Gaming hours for Game Pass members. Starting November, Game Pass Ultimate members will get 15 hours of Cloud Gaming in a month, while Game Pass Premium and Essential subscribers will be capped at 10 hours and 5 hours per month, respectively.

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Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Cloud Gaming
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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