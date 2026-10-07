Xbox has obtained non-exclusive cloud streaming rights for GTA 6, the company confirmed Wednesday. The highly anticipated open world crime title will be available to stream on Xbox Series S/X, but cloud gaming support will not extend to PCs.

Microsoft clarified how Xbox Cloud Gaming will support Grand Theft Auto 6 after a report in The Verge said the company had signed an agreement with Rockstar Games for the exclusive game streaming rights for GTA 6.

Xbox's chief strategy officer Matthew Ball confirmed that the streaming deal with Rockstar was not exclusive.

“While the excitement for GTAVI and Xbox is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting,” Ball said in a post on X. “We are looking forward to launching GTAVI on Xbox November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC.”

While the excitement for GTAVI and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. We are looking forward to launching GTAVI on XBOX November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC. — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) October 7, 2026

It is likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 may be available to stream on other devices, possibly on Sony's PS5 and PlayStation Portal, considering Xbox's streaming agreement is non-exclusive.

Rockstar Games and Microsoft have not formally announced cloud gaming support for Grand Theft Auto 6. The game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next month. A PC version has not been confirmed yet.

On Tuesday, The Verge reported that Xbox had an exclusive agreement with Rockstar and Take-Two for cloud streaming rights for GTA 6. According to the report, in a meeting with staff Tuesday morning, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said Microsoft was getting ready to do something around Grand Theft Auto 6 that “no other platform holder is doing”. The Xbox chief was reportedly referring to Microsoft signing a deal with Rockstar for the cloud streaming rights for GTA 6.

Changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Additionally, the Xbox parent is set to introduce a paid Cloud Gaming plan separate from Game Pass in November, in time for the launch of GTA 6. Xbox users will be able to buy cloud playtime hours and stream select games they own without a Game Pass subscription.

Xbox has recently announced major changes to its cloud gaming service. Starting November, Xbox Cloud Gaming will come with monthly usage limits for Game Pass members. Game Pass Ultimate members will get 15 hours of Cloud Gaming in a month, while Game Pass Premium and Essential subscribers will be capped at 10 hours and 5 hours, respectively. Once Game Pass members exhaust their monthly cloud gaming quota, they will be able to buy additional cloud playtime through the Xbox Store.

Xbox cited the growing cost of providing cloud gaming services as the reason behind the move.