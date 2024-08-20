Final Fantasy XVI is finally coming PC a little over a year after it launched exclusively on PS5. The latest numbered entry in the Final Fantasy series will launch on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17, publisher Square Enix announced Monday. A free demo of the action-RPG is available on both services, with pre-orders for the game now live.

Final Fantasy XVI PC Launch Date Announced

Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will be available on PC in a Standard Edition, which includes the base game, and a Complete Edition, which bundles DLC chapters “Echoes of the Fallen” and “The Rising Tide” at a discounted price. Players can also buy the two expansions separately at launch, or get the Expansion Pass, which includes both story chapters.

Pre-ordering the game will grant players in-game items as rewards. The Standard Edition of the game is priced at Rs. 3,499, while the complete edition comes in at Rs. 4,799.

A free playable demo for Final Fantasy XVI is now available on both Steam and Epic Games Store. The PC demo features the opening prologue section of the game, set during the protagonist Clive's adolescence, just like the PS5 version of the demo. Square Enix confirmed that save data from the demo will carry over to the full game at launch. The demo, which includes over two hours of content, also comes with the “Eikonic Challenge” Mode, that allows players to take part in Eikon battles with expanded access to Eikonic Abilities.

Final Fantasy XVI launched as a PS5 exclusive on June 22, 2023. The game introduces a new standalone story in Final Fantasy universe, charting the journey of its protagonist, Clive. The game is set in the fantasy world of Valisthea, with multiple kingdoms in conflict with one another over the control of powerful Mothercrystals.

The two major expansions, “Echoes of the Fallen” and “The Rising Tide,” add new story, boss battles, side quests, weapons, accessories, level cap and more to the base game. Final Fantasy XVI will arrive on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17.