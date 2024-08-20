Technology News
Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India

Acer Nitro V 16 is the company's first AI-focused gaming laptop.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 14:28 IST
Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India

Acer Nitro V 16 sports a 16-inch LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro V 16 runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box
  • It is capable of 233 tera operations per second (TOPS) for AI tasks
  • The Acer Nitro V 16 is 23.5mm thin and weighs 2.5kg
Acer Nitro V 16 was launched in India as the company's first AI-focused gaming laptop. It is equipped with Ryzen R7 8845HS series processors from AMD paired with 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce 4060 GPU. The laptop features a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and the company says that it is equipped with a dual-fan cooling system. It also offers support for AI focused applications including Microsoft's Copilot chatbot that is integrated with Windows 11 as well as Acer's own software features.

Acer Nitro V 16 Price in India, Availability

Acer Nitro V 16 price in India is set at Rs. 1,09,990 and the laptop is available in an Obsidian Black colourway. It is already listed on Flipkart, and the company says it will also be sold via Acer exclusive stores in the country.

The price of the Acer Nitro V 16 can be further lowered by up to Rs. 1,500 when purchasing the laptop via eligible transactions using debit, credit cards from HDFC Bank, OneCard, HSBC, and IDFC First Bank.

Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications

The newly launched Acer Nitro V 16 runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD screen a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut.

The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. Acer claims that the laptop is capable of 233 tera operations per second (TOPS) for AI tasks. It is a Copilot+ certified laptop, according to the company, and offers support for Acer's Purified Voice 2.0 AI-powered noise reduction feature.

You get 1TB of SSD storage on the Acer Nitro V 16. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and it is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 4 port, and an HDMI port.

The Acer Nitro V 16 packs a 59Wh battery with support for 135W charging, and the company claims that it offers a battery life of 7 hours. Besides, it measures 362.3 x 239.89 x 23.5mm and weighs 2.5kg. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Nitro V 16 Laptop

Acer Nitro V 16 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.50 kg
Comments

Acer Nitro V 16, Acer
David Delima
David Delima
Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
