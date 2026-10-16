Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker announced on Friday. The handset will debut as the model in the company's Galaxy F70 lineup, joining the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and Galaxy F70e 5G. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is now live in the country, revealing its design, key specifications, features, and availability details. The phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The handset will also feature an sAMOLED display. It will go on sale in India in two distinct colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Set for October 18

A dedicated microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is now live in India. The microsite confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on October 18. Further, the smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country in two colour options, namely Bold Black and Vivid Violet. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. It will also sport a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. The Galaxy F70 5G will be 7.5mm thick. It will also sport a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will sport a flat sAMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone will be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset. The microsite also reveals that the handset will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, while offering support for 25W wired fast charging. It will also ship with various AI-powered tools, including Circle to Search. The phone will run an unspecified version of One UI, while also offering Samsung's Knox Security.

Coming to its design, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped vertical camera module placed in the top-left corner. It will also sport a waterdrop-style notch for the front-facing camera. The power button will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom.

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