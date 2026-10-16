Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications and Design Revealed

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will arrive as the third model in the lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 11:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications and Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will sport a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will carry triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will sport an sAMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will be offered in two colourways
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker announced on Friday. The handset will debut as the model in the company's Galaxy F70 lineup, joining the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and Galaxy F70e 5G. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is now live in the country, revealing its design, key specifications, features, and availability details. The phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The handset will also feature an sAMOLED display. It will go on sale in India in two distinct colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Set for October 18

A dedicated microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is now live in India. The microsite confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on October 18. Further, the smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country in two colour options, namely Bold Black and Vivid Violet. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. It will also sport a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. The Galaxy F70 5G will be 7.5mm thick. It will also sport a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will sport a flat sAMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone will be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset. The microsite also reveals that the handset will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, while offering support for 25W wired fast charging. It will also ship with various AI-powered tools, including Circle to Search. The phone will run an unspecified version of One UI, while also offering Samsung's Knox Security.

Coming to its design, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped vertical camera module placed in the top-left corner. It will also sport a waterdrop-style notch for the front-facing camera. The power button will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Grand Theft Auto 6 Launch Trailer Released, New Original Song and Composer Revealed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications and Design Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Galaxy S27 and A Series Phones Might Debut With New SoCs
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best SSD Deals
  3. Tecno Spark 50S 5G With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers
  6. John Ternus Explains Why Apple Took So Long to Make the iPhone Duo
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone Duo Took Years of Work as Apple CEO John Ternus Explains Foldable Design Choices
  3. Bitcoin Rebounds From Three-Week Low as Whale Wallets Hit Record High
  4. Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications and Design Revealed
  5. Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse AI Devices Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy A58 and More to Launch Next Year With Only New Chipsets, Tipster Claims
  7. Grand Theft Auto 6 Launch Trailer Released, New Original Song and Composer Revealed
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans October Launch Experience for Touchscreen MacBooks, New iPad Mini
  9. iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers and Specifications
  10. Circle’s USDC Leads as First Stablecoin Subject to Fall Under New EU Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »