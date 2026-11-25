CD Projekt Red has talked about Grand Theft Auto 6 in its latest earnings call and said that people can expect a similar leap going from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to The Witcher 4 as seen between Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA 6.

The developer made the comment during third-quarter earnings call for 2026. CD Projekt Red joint-CEO Michał Nowakowski said the company had seen the advancements in Grand Theft Auto 6, which was released last week, and believed that the leap from The Witcher 3 to Witcher 4 would be “comparable”

“First of all, obviously this is a call about us, not about Rockstar, but I do understand the connection here,” Nowakowski said in response to a question during the Q&A section of the earnings call. “Having said that, I'm not going to make a deep-dive and a full-blown review of GTA 5 versus GTA 6. But of course, we did look at the game, we did see the differences.

“We believe there's going to be a comparable leap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4. I think so, yes. It's been 11 years, we are working on The Witcher 4 to make it significantly better looking and improved in terms of pretty much every possible facet of the game. So yes, you should expect us to make a much, much bigger jump between Witcher 3 and Witcher 4.”

CDPR Enters Marketing Agreement With PlayStation

CD Projekt Red also announced it had signed a marketing deal with PlayStation for The Witcher 4. The agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will see the Polish developer collaborate with PlayStation for The Witcher 4's upcoming marketing campaign, in addition to covering the release of CDPR games on PlayStation platforms and PS Plus subscription service.

The agreement is notable considering PlayStation and Rockstar also collaborated in marketing Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5. The game's marketing campaign includes the tagline: “Plays best on PS5”.

A similar agreement could see The Witcher 4 featured heavily on PlayStation Store and shown during Sony's State of Play livestreams.

The Witcher 4 is on track to launch in 2028, but CDPR has not shared a release date for the game. The studio has a team of 513 developers working on the RPG, it confirmed in a new update. CDPR's other big project, Cyberpunk 2, has a team of 199 developers working on it.