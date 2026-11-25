Grand Theft Auto 6 was the biggest launch in PlayStation history, Sony has confirmed. The PlayStation parent announced that over 39 million unique players had experienced the game on PS5. GTA 6 became the biggest entertainment launch in history after it made $3.79 billion in sales on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on launch day.

Rockstar Games' open world crime title has broken several records on PlayStation, according to Sony. Ahead Grand Theft Auto 6's launch, the company confirmed that it was the most pre-ordered title in the history of PlayStation. Now with more than 39 million unique players on PS5, GTA 6 is the biggest launch of all time on the platform.

During its launch window (between November 19 and November 22), GTA 6 set a record for the highest number of concurrent players for any game on PlayStation, including multiplayer and free-to-play titles. PS5 users logged 683 million hours of gameplay in GTA 6 in the same period, with each player spending an average of 17.4 hours exploring the game.

GTA 6 Drives PS5 Sales

The launch of GTA 6 is also boosting PS5 sales. Sony will reveal console sales numbers in its next earnings call, but the company confirmed that GTA 6's launch saw the largest number of newly connected PS5 consoles on a single day since the console launched in 2020, outside of end-of-year holidays. Additionally, GTA 6 was the first game played on 70 percent of new PS5 consoles.

The PlayStation parent thanked PS5 users and congratulated Rockstar Games on the successful launch of the title. Sony and Rockstar entered a marketing partnership in the lead up to the launch of GTA 6. The game's marketing campaign comes with a tagline that says it “plays best on PS5”. The company also launched limited-edition DualSense controllers featuring designs inspired by the game.

“With GTAVI, we worked to bring the best experience on PS5 and gave players a memorable way to commemorate the game with two special limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Vice City. We also celebrated the launch with live events including Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival in Miami this past weekend,” Sony said in its announcement.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launched on November 19 and reached $3.79 billion in sales on day one. The game sold a record 32.5 million units in pre-orders alone on consoles. About 75 percent of the game's sales are estimated to have come on PS5, with the rest on Xbox Series S/X.