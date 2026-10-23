Marvel's Wolverine was the best-selling game in the US in September, the month it launched. The superhero action-adventure title, a PlayStation 5 exclusive, also seemingly helped drive sales of the console. PS5 sales grew 43 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago.

That's according to data from market research firm Circana. The firm's newly published report on US video game spending for the month of September showed that Marvel's Wolverine beat out the likes of EA Sports FC 27 and NBA 2K27 to emerge the best-selling game in the US in September. The ranking includes physical and full game digital dollar sales.

Marvel's Wolverine also delivered the highest monthly dollar sales for a Sony-published title since Helldivers 2 in February 2024. However, the PS5 exclusive is yet to crack the top 10 best-selling games in the US for the year so far. That list is led by NBA 2K27, followed by Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light. According to Circana's data, Marvel's Wolverine debuted as 2026's 11th best-selling game.

Marvel's Wolverine Boosts PS5 Sales

The launch of Wolverine seems to have helped PlayStation hardware sales, as well. According to Circana, PS5 hardware dollar sales grew 43 percent year-on-year last month, even as spending on Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms fell. It's also worth noting that PS5 hardware sales have received a significant boost in the run up to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 next month.

Additionally, as per Circana, Sony's dollar share of the video game hardware market reached its highest point in a month since May 2025, with PS5 leading all hardware platforms in both unit and dollar sales in September.

Sony has not yet confirmed unit sales for Marvel's Wolverine. However, in a PlayStation Blog post on Thursday, the company confirmed that the game led the PS5 charts in the US in September. Wolverine was the most downloaded game on PlayStation Store in the country last month, followed by EA Sports FC 27 and NBA 2K27. In the EU, Marvel's Wolverine was on second spot, behind EA Sports FC 27.

Marvel's Wolverine launched exclusively on PS5 on September 15. The game received mixed reviews at launch and became developer Insomniac Games' lowest-rated game in nearly a decade. However, according to estimates by market research firm Alinea Analytics, the superhero title sold through 1.9 million copies in just three days of launch, generating $130 million in revenue for Sony.