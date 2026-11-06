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  • Marvel's Wolverine Sells 2.4 Million Copies, Sony Says It Will Make 'Solid Progress' on PS6 Next Year

Marvel's Wolverine Sells 2.4 Million Copies, Sony Says It Will Make 'Solid Progress' on PS6 Next Year

Marvel's Wolverine has sold 2.4 million copies in 50 days after launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 November 2026 19:23 IST
Marvel's Wolverine Sells 2.4 Million Copies, Sony Says It Will Make 'Solid Progress' on PS6 Next Year

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine launched on September 15 on PS5

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Highlights
  • Marvel's Wolverine is a PS5 exclusive
  • Sony sold 2.6 million PS5 units in the second quarter
  • The PlayStation parent is yet to announce the PS6
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Marvel's Wolverine has sold 2.4 million copies since it launched in September. The superhero action-adventure title reached that sales milestone in 50 days. Sales of the game have been sluggish after it received mixed reviews ahead of launch and became developer Insomniac Games' lowest-rated release in nearly a decade.

Sony revealed Wolverine's unit sales in its second-quarter FY 2026 earnings call on Thursday. For comparison, Insomniac's last title, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies on launch day and became the fastest-selling game in PlayStation's history.

Marvel's Wolverine is a linear, story-drive adventure rather than an open world title like Spider-Man. The game follows its titular hero and his mutant allies as they take on a global threat.

“We leveraged our expertise building the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise to create a differentiated action game experience for Marvel's Wolverine,” Sony CFO Lin Tao said in prepared remarks. “Users have praised the new title for its highly immersive action, high-quality production, and richly layered storytelling.”

PlayStation Earnings

While Wolverine's sales have been modest, the title did help drive growth for Sony's Games and Network Services segment in Q2 FY 2026. Sales grew 9 percent year-on-year in the quarter, hitting JPY 1,208.5 billion (roughly $7.64 billion).

The PlayStation parent has also revised its total sales forecast for the fiscal year to JPY 4,830 billion (roughly $30.5 billion)—an upward revision of 6 percent from the previous forecast in July. Sony attributed the revision to an increase in sales of non-first-party game software titles. The improved sales forecast comes just before the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to hand a significant boost to PlayStation's business.

Sony also sold 2.6 million PS5 units and reached 127 million monthly active PlayStation users in the second quarter. The company reiterated that PS5 sales were declining, but said it planned to make “solid progress” on its next-generation console, the PS6, in the next fiscal year.

“Although new PS5 unit sales are gradually declining as expected in this stage of the console life cycle, the PS platform continues to expand and grow in a stable manner,” Tao said.

“Looking ahead to next fiscal year, we aim to continue to enhance user engagement and further strengthen monetization through the release of strong titles and the expansion of our service. We also intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next generation platform.”

The executive's comment suggests Sony may share its plans for the PS6 sometime next year.

Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent visuals
  • Flawless technical performance
  • Fun, visceral combat
  • Bad
  • Boring and uninspired story
  • Shallow combat system
  • Lack of meaningful exploration and traversal
  • Banal side activities
  • Forgettable characters
Read detailed Sony Marvel's Wolverine review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
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Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Wolverine, PS5, PS6, Sony, Sony Earnings, PlayStation, Insomniac Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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