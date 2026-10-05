Sony has released a new AI upscaler that boosts image quality in games on the base PS5. The upscaler, dubbed Quick Spectral Super Resolution, or QSSR, utilises AI-guided upscaling to improve both image detail and image stability on PS5. QSSR is now available in Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei.

QSSR is an evolution of Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaler available on PS5 Pro. In its announcement last week, the PlayStation parent said the upscaling technology's computation demand had made it impossible to implement it on the base PS5. QSSR represents a "performance tier" of AI upscaling.

The upscaler, a result of Sony's Project Amethyst collaboration with AMD, is built on two key innovations: streamlined neural network architecture, and hand-tuned implementation that maximizes performance on PS5.

QSSR is now available as a toggle in the settings menu in Ghost of Yotei

Photo Credit: Screenshot – Manas Mitul

QSSR Benefits

"With these, we are bringing the benefits of AI-guided upscaling to PS5. While PSSR remains the gold standard on PS5 Pro, QSSR provides some notable improvements to both image detail and image stability on PS5," Sony said in a PlayStation Blog post.

The QSSR upscaler is now rolling out in two first-party Sony games: Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei. The titles have been patched to include the QSSR graphics toggle in settings.

"QSSR adds more pixel-level clarity and stability to our environments, bringing out extra detail amidst the busy streets of Madripoor, the dense alleyways of Shinjuku, and many other areas across Logan's epic journey. It's a perfect companion to the launch of Marvel's Wolverine, and it brings a great taste of the PS5 Pro experience to our players on PS5," Mike Fitzgerald, head of technology at Insomniac Games, said.

Sucker Punch's lead rendering engineer Jasmin Patry said: "QSSR excels at resolving the fine details in our characters and environments and does so with a level of temporal stability that hasn't been possible on the PS5 console until now."

Sony confirmed the QSSR upscaler would be provided broadly to all PlayStation developers, who could then implement the technology in their games on the PS5 going forward.