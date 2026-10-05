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Sony Rolls Out QSSR AI Upscaler for Base PS5 in Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei

The QSSR upscaler was patched into Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei last week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 October 2026 12:00 IST
Sony Rolls Out QSSR AI Upscaler for Base PS5 in Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei

Photo Credit: Sony

QSSR is now available in Marvel's Wolverine

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Highlights
  • QSSR is an evolution of Sony's PSSR upscaler on PS5 Pro
  • The AI upscaler was made in collaboration with AMD
  • QSSR improves image quality and stability on PS5
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Sony has released a new AI upscaler that boosts image quality in games on the base PS5. The upscaler, dubbed Quick Spectral Super Resolution, or QSSR, utilises AI-guided upscaling to improve both image detail and image stability on PS5. QSSR is now available in Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei.

QSSR is an evolution of Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaler available on PS5 Pro. In its announcement last week, the PlayStation parent said the upscaling technology's computation demand had made it impossible to implement it on the base PS5. QSSR represents a "performance tier" of AI upscaling.

The upscaler, a result of Sony's Project Amethyst collaboration with AMD, is built on two key innovations: streamlined neural network architecture, and hand-tuned implementation that maximizes performance on PS5.

IMG 2967 1 yotei

QSSR is now available as a toggle in the settings menu in Ghost of Yotei
Photo Credit: Screenshot – Manas Mitul

QSSR Benefits

"With these, we are bringing the benefits of AI-guided upscaling to PS5. While PSSR remains the gold standard on PS5 Pro, QSSR provides some notable improvements to both image detail and image stability on PS5," Sony said in a PlayStation Blog post.

The QSSR upscaler is now rolling out in two first-party Sony games: Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei. The titles have been patched to include the QSSR graphics toggle in settings.

"QSSR adds more pixel-level clarity and stability to our environments, bringing out extra detail amidst the busy streets of Madripoor, the dense alleyways of Shinjuku, and many other areas across Logan's epic journey. It's a perfect companion to the launch of Marvel's Wolverine, and it brings a great taste of the PS5 Pro experience to our players on PS5," Mike Fitzgerald, head of technology at Insomniac Games, said.

Sucker Punch's lead rendering engineer Jasmin Patry said: "QSSR excels at resolving the fine details in our characters and environments and does so with a level of temporal stability that hasn't been possible on the PS5 console until now."

Sony confirmed the QSSR upscaler would be provided broadly to all PlayStation developers, who could then implement the technology in their games on the PS5 going forward.

Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent visuals
  • Flawless technical performance
  • Fun, visceral combat
  • Bad
  • Boring and uninspired story
  • Shallow combat system
  • Lack of meaningful exploration and traversal
  • Banal side activities
  • Forgettable characters
Read detailed Sony Marvel's Wolverine review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning cinematic visualso
  • Slick and visceral combat
  • Compelling protagonist
  • Innovative exploration
  • Variety of modes
  • Flawless, bug-free performance
  • Bad
  • Risk-averse storytelling
  • Cumbersome combat UI
  • Mechanically similar to Ghost of Tsushima
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Yotei review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Comments

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Further reading: QSSR, PlayStation, AI Upscaling, PS5, Sony, Marvels Wolverine, Ghost of Yotei
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Sony Rolls Out QSSR AI Upscaler for Base PS5 in Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei
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