Insomniac Games have confirmed more details about Marvel's Wolverine, the superhero slasher coming to PS5 next month, including its console performance. The action-adventure title will support 60fps with ray tracing as the default mode on base PS5. Marvel's Wolverine will also include New Game Plus at launch, allowing players to replay the story with their unlocked loadout and progression.

Marvel's Wolverine will come with Performance and Fidelity graphics modes on PS5, Insomniac Games confirmed in an interview with IGN. The default graphics mode, however, will support 60fps performance with ray tracing features, much like the Performance-RT mode seen in Insomniac Games' previous titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

This mode targets 60fps performance and keeps ray tracing features at the cost of lower dynamic resolution. In Marvel's Wolverine, 60fps with ray tracing will be the default graphics mode on base PS5 for the first time in an Insomniac title.

“From early on in development, we knew we wanted to make this 60fps, working on the base PS5 in performance mode,” Insomniac Games' senior project director Jess Reiner-Reed told IGN. “And we've definitely been able to accomplish that. The game feels super smooth.”

Marvel's Wolverine will have destructible props in its environments

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Mike Fitzgerald, head of technology at the Sony-owned studio, said that the developer was confident it could ship Performance mode with ray tracing in Marvel's Wolverine from the start. Insomniac built the game around that default graphics mode.

“It's the default mode for the first time for us in one of our games. It's important for the presentation,” Fitzgerald said.

He also revealed that Marvel's Wolverine will feature physics-based destructible props in its environment to sell the brutality and chaos of the game's combat system.

“Logan's a really destructive character. The aftermath — after you fight a big battle — we wanted to make sure you didn't feel like you were defeating a bunch of The Hand and then walking out of this pristine market that you happened to be in,” Fitzgerald said.

“So, most of the props in the game are destructible, react in physically accurate ways. We invested a ton in that technology. So, market stalls and tables and everything around you are splintering and flying off as you're doing combat.”

Marvel's Wolverine will allow players to replay missions

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

New Game Plus at Launch

On the performance and presentation side, Marvel's Wolverine is confirmed to be PS5 Pro Enhanced, meaning it will support the pro console's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) feature for improved image quality.

In terms of gameplay, Insomniac Games also confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine will offer replayability in plenty of ways. While the game is a linear, story-driven adventure and not an open-world title littered with side activities, it will include additional challenges on top of the main story.

Most importantly, the game will launch with Mission Replay and New Game Plus features, Insomniac told IGN. Mission Replay will let players revisit levels, while New Game Plus will allow them to start a new playthrough of the game with their gear, loadout, and progression intact. New Game Plus will also include gameplay tweaks that can raise combat difficulty.

Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026. Standard and Digital Deluxe editions of the game are currently available to pre-order on PlayStation Store.