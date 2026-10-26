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Samsung Galaxy S27 Exynos 2700 Chipset Reportedly Outperforms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series

Exynos 2700 is tipped to feature a 10-core CPU configuration.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 15:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Exynos 2700 Chipset Reportedly Outperforms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

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Highlights
  • Samsung making progress with its next-generation Exynos silicon
  • Exynos 2700 beat Xiaomi’s latest phones in GeekBench multi-core scores
  • he chipset is expected to power select models in Galaxy S27 series
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Samsung is expected to use its in-house Exynos 2700 chip later this year. Samsung has been trying to make its Exynos chips perform as well as rival Snapdragon chips, and a new report suggests that the upcoming Exynos 2700 chip could offer enhanced multi-core CPU and GPU performance compared to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series. The chipset is expected to power select Galaxy S27 models. However, the reported performance gains are based on internal tests and should be treated with caution until more details become available.

Exynos 2700 Beats Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series in Internal Performance Tests

As reported by South Korean publication Chosun Biz, Samsung conducted internal benchmark tests comparing a device powered by the Exynos 2700 with the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, which features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The outlets claim that the Exynos-powered device is also compared with the Xiaomi 18 Pro, which has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

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In Geekbench 6.5's multi-core CPU test, the Exynos 2700-powered model reportedly scored about 20 percent higher than the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The Samsung device recorded a 15 percent higher score in Geekbench 7.0's multi-core test. The Exynos 2700 device outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-powered handset by 44 percent in Geekbench 6.5 and 36 percent in Geekbench 7.0.

The Exynos 2700 is tipped to feature a 10-core CPU configuration. It is expected to feature two high-performance C2-Ultra cores and eight C2-Pro cores running at different clock speeds. This configuration could give Samsung an advantage in workloads against the eight-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. The report does not include single-core benchmark results.

The report also claims that Exynos 2700 offer better graphics performance than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series in two internal tests. "The maximum processing performance of high-end games using the latest graphics technology was about 20 percent higher than Qualcomm's top-tier product", the report said. The graphics computation performance of 3D games was about 5 percent higher.

Previously, Samsung used a dual chipset strategy, a combination of Exynos and Snapdragon processors across its flagship Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S27 lineup is also expected to follow this approach; it could launch the vanilla Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Pro with Exynos 2700 in South Korea and Europe. The variants launching in the US and China, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra, could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Exynos 2700, Samsung Exynos 2700, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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