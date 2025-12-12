Technology News
Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards

Two Tomb Raider games were announced at The Game Awards 2025, including Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis, a full reimagining of the first game.

Updated: 12 December 2025 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Game Studios/ Crystal Dynamics

Tomb Raider Catalyst will release in 2027

Highlights
  • Two new Tomb Raider games are in development at Crystal Dynamics
  • Divinity will be Larian Studios' largest game yet
  • Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic comes from Casey Hudson's new studio
The Game Awards 2025 crowned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as Game of the Year and showered the RPG with eight other honours on Friday. The debut game from French independent developer Sandfall Interactive swept the ceremony, winning a record nine categories out of the total ten it was nominated in. Expedition 33 also won major awards like Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best RPG.

To see all the winners, you can check out our full list here. The Game Awards also saw several major reveals and announcements. From the reveal of the next mainline Tomb Raider game to the sequel to Control, the show brought dozens of major announcements. As leaked earlier this week, Larian Studios' next game was confirmed to be a new Divinity title. The developer premiered the first trailer for the game, but did not share a release window.

Capcom confirmed that Leon S. Kennedy will be a playable character in Resident Evil Requiem. There was no update on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, but Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic, a new single-player action-RPG, was revealed. Sony and Housemarque released a new story trailer for Saros, while 007 First Light confirmed a major villain. Here are all the reveals and announcements from The Game Awards 2025:

Tomb Raider Catalyst Revealed

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios revealed not one, but two new Tomb Raider games at The Game Awards. Tomb Raider Catalyst is the next mainline TR game from Crystal Dynamics. The game is set in Northern India and follows Lara Croft hunting a mythical and powerful treasure as she races against dangerous foes and other treasure hunters.

Crystal Dynamics has said that Tomb Raider Catalyst will be the largest Tomb Raider adventure yet. The game will feature diverse landscapes like dense jungles, towering mountains, and ancient ruins. Tomb Raider catalyst will launch on PC (via Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2027.

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Revealed

Before Lara Croft's next new adventure, fans will get to experience the legacy of the first Tomb Raider on the game's 30th anniversary with Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis. A full remake/ reimagining of the 1996 original, Legacy of Atlantis will cover the familiar and iconic locations like the jungles of Peru, the ancient ruins of Greece, and the deserts of Egypt.

The game will feature intricate platforming and overhauled gameplay and graphics. Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, and it will launch on PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2026.

Control Resonant

At The Game Awards 2025, Remedy Entertainment unveiled Control Resonant, a sequel to Control. Billed as the next entry in the Control universe, the game will put players in the shoes of Dylan Faden, the brother of Jesse Faden, the protagonist of the first game. While Control focused on third-person shooting and telekinetic abilities, Control Resonant will feature new abilities and a shapeshifting melee weapon, called the Aberrant.

In the upcoming game, the roles are reversed as Dylan must find his sister, Jesse. According to Remedy, Control Resonant is designed as both a sequel to Control and a new entry point for new players. The game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), and Mac (Steam and the App Store) in 2026.

Divinity Revealed

Over the past week, The Game Awards and Geoff Keighley have been teasing a major reveal through a mysterious real-life demonic statue. Following intense speculation, a leak confirmed that that statue was related to a new Divinity game. That was confirmed at The Game Awards on Friday. Larian Studios presented a shocking, violent trailer for their next game, Divinity.

Larian said that Divinity was its largest game ever — which sounds insane considering just how massive Baldur's Gate 3 was. The developer has not shared a lot of details yet, and there's no confirmation on the release window. But Divinity should come out on PC and current-gen consoles at some point.

Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic

One of the biggest reveals at The Game Awards was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a narrative-driven action RPG where players are put into the shoes of a Force user. The Fate of the Old Republic is being developed by a new studio, Arcanaut, launched by Casey Hudson, the famed director of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy.

The game will feature “innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat,” according to the Star Wars website. It seems Fate of the Old Republic will give players the choice to stay with the light or join the dark side of the Force. There's no release date for the game yet.

Highguard

The final reveal of the show was Highguard, a free-to-play PvP hero shooter from the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall. From the gameplay shown, the game looks like Overwatch on horseback. Highguard is described as a PvP raid shooter where players will ride, fight, and raid as Wardens on a mythical continent.

Highguard will be free-to-play, and it is coming soon, releasing on PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox on January 26, 2026.

Here's everything else that was announced or revealed at The Game Awards 2025:

  • Pragmata new trailer released, Switch 2 version confirmed, Demo out now on Steam (April 24, 2026)
  • Resident Evil Requiem new trailer released, Leon S Kennedy confirmed (February 27, 2026)
  • Legacy of the Dark Knight released date confirmed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – May 29, 2026)
  • Forest 3 announced
  • Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred expansion announced (April 28, 2026)
  • Lords of the Fallen 2 new trailer released
  • Saros new story trailer released, pre-orders live
  • Total War: Warhammer 40,000 revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)
  • Star Wars Galactic Racer announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series – 2026)
  • Phantom Blade Zero release date confirmed (PC, PS5 – September 9, 2026)
  • Megaman Dual Override announced (PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox –2027) 
  • Nioh 3 new trailer released, demo out on PC, PS5 on January 29, 2026
  • The Free Shepherd announced (PS5, PC – 2027)
  • Decrepit announced (wishlist on Steam) 
  • Audio Mech announced (PC – demo out on Steam on December 12, 2025) 
  • Solasta 2 release date announced (Steam early access – March 12)) 
  • Tank Rat announced (PS5, PC– Spring 2026) 
  • Bradley the Badger announced (wishlist on Steam) 
  • Stupid Never Dies announced (PC, PS5 – 2026)
  • John Carpenter's Toxic Commando release date confirmed (March 12, 2026)
  • 4:LOOP announced – (PS5, PC – wishlist now)
  • Coven of the Chicken Foot announced (wishlist on Steam) 
  • Ontos revealed PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – spring 2026)  
  • 2XKO release window announced (January 2026) 
  • South of Midnight coming to PS5, Switch 2 (spring 2026)
  • Order of the Sinking Star announced (wishlist on Steam – 2026)  
  • Exodus announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – early 2027) 
  • Warlock announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027) 
  • Screamer new trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – March 26, 2026)
  • Gang of Dragon announced
  • Invincible VS release date announced (April 30, 2026)
  • Orbitals announced (Switch 2 – 2026) 
  • 007 First Light trailer, new villain revealed
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin PS5 version announced (January 28, 2026)
  • No Law revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Phasmophobia Nintendo Switch 2 version announced (2026)
  • Arknights: Endfield release date confirmed (January 22, 2026)
