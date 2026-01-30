With a landmark year for games in its rearview mirror, 2026 has a lot to live up to, even if you consider the “Grand” finale scheduled for November. Sure, Grand Theft Auto 6 (or GTA 6) makes this year perhaps the most awaited one in recent memory — the last time a game came close to defining the year it launched was perhaps Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 and Rockstar's own Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018 — but 2026 isn't a one-trick pony, especially if you ignore all the tired GTA 6 memes.

There are plenty of games to look forward to this year, from long-awaited sequels to new IPs to triple-A exclusives and indie gems. The obvious candidates, of course, include some of the biggest games set to launch in 2026: Grand Theft Auto 6, 007 First Light, Marvel's Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem, Saros, Control Resonant, Forza Horizon 6, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. And then there are the less obvious ones. Like Team Ninja's Soulslike action-RPG, Nioh 3; or Capcom's sci-fi action-adventure title, Pragmata; or Warner Bros.' next Batman game, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Here, we'll go through our most anticipated games of 2026 across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms in chronological order of release dates. Do note that we'll only consider games that have a set 2026 release date or are confirmed to launch this year. These are our most anticipated games of 2026:

Highguard

When: January 26, 2026

Where: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Highguard was revealed as a surprise final announcement at The Game Awards 2025, and the reception to the reveal was less than enthusiastic. Fans were expecting a major announcement like Half Life 3, but left disappointed when Geoff Keighley raised the curtain on Highguard, a free-to-play hero shooter from a new studio.

But a lot of the criticism Highguard has faced since its reveal is also a bit harsh and unfair. Yes, the gameplay does look very much like Overwatch, but the game comes from veteran developers who have previously made Titanfall and Apex Legends.

Developed by new studio Wildlight Entertainment, Highguard is a PvP raid shooter where players ride out to battle, engage other players in FPS combat, and raid their bases as distinct heroes with special abilities. “Battle rival Warden crews for possession of the Shieldbreaker, then break into and destroy the enemy base to secure territory in this all-new breed of shooter,” the game's official description says.

The gameplay trailer from The Game Awards showed high-octane PvP combat. While there are valid apprehensions about Highguard entering a saturated field of hero shooters, it could capture a sizeable player base if the gameplay fundamentals are solid, since it is free-to-play like Marvel Rivals. Highguard launches on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on January 26.

Nioh 3

When: February 6

Where: PC (Steam), PS5

The Nioh series, Team Ninja's take on the Soulslike action-RPG genre, is well known for its tough-as-nails combat and epic boss fights With Nioh 3, the developer will introduce two playstyles — the samurai and the ninja, favouring traditional melee combat and ranged combat, respectively.

Nioh 3 is also set to be more expansive than the previous two games in the series, allowing players to explore its world a bit more on their own terms. The game also features a new parrying mechanic, but retains a few familiar gameplay features and combat from its predecessors. Nioh 3 arrives February 6 on PC and PS5.

Resident Evil Requiem

When: February 27, 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2

February will also bring one of the biggest, most anticipated games of 2026, marking a strong start to the year. Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the beloved survival horror franchise, launches February 27. Resident Evil Requiem is now confirmed to feature dual protagonists, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and the iconic federal agent Leon S. Kennedy.

Ashcroft, a new protagonist in the series, will represent the survival horror gameplay in Requiem, while Leon drives the action-oriented combat experience in the game. Initially, only Ashcroft was revealed as the game's protagonist, even as fans speculated over the potential return of Leon in Resident Evil 9. At The Game Awards 2025, Capcom finally confirmed Leon, one of gaming's most recognisable and popular characters, as a playable protagonist.

Resident Evil Requiem is set three decades after the destruction of Raccoon City in RE 3. Leon and Grace will return to the city to investigate a series of murders. Requiem will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Marathon

When: March 5, 2026

Where: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Marathon has had a troubled development cycle. The PvPvE extraction shooter was slated to launch in September 2025, but underwhelming response to its closed alpha and a plagiarism controversy led to Sony and Bungie delaying the game indefinitely. Now, Marathon seems to be back on track.

Last month, Bungie shared a new vision for Marathon, with better graphics, more intense extraction gameplay, and a list of widespread changes guided by community feedback. Marathon is now grittier and more dangerous for players looking to loot and extract out of its sci-fi setting, Tau Ceti IV.

There's also a new competitor on the block. Arc Raiders, which follows a similar PvPvE extraction formula with its own unique twist, has become a massive hit, attracting millions of players across platforms. Does Arc Raiders' success shrink the space for yet another extraction shooter to find its footing? Or does it help draw more interested players to Marathon? Sony and Bungie will be hoping it's the latter when their game launches on March 5, 2026.

Crimson Desert

When: March 19, 2026

Where: PC (Steam), Mac, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

We've already seen a lot of Crimson Desert. Through multiple trailers and extended gameplay showcases detailing every aspect and feature of the expansive open-world action-adventure title over the past year, South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has left little to the imagination. But it's the fact that we've seen so much about the game in detail that makes us curious.

From the evidence, Crimson Desert appears to have the features of five games packed into one. The upcoming game looks as if Witcher 3, Assassin's Creed, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and a bunch of other open-world action-adventure titles had a baby. The combat looks deep, featuring melee and magic abilities; the exploration is varied, on foot, horseback, and other more epic mounts; and the list of things to do seems interminable.

Everything we've seen so far also understandably raises a few concerns about game straining under the weight of its many features and ideas. In trying to do everything, Crimson Desert could end up failing to do the important things right. We'll find out if that's the case when the game comes out on March 19.

Life Is Strange: Reunion

When: March 26

Where: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Life is Strange: Reunion is coming in March and bringing back beloved characters, Max and Chloe, from the first game in the narrative adventure series. The two best friends reunite in Deck Nine's new game, and they must work together to save Caledon University from a fiery fate. Max, who was the protagonist in 2024's Life is Strange: Double Exposure, will her have time rewind powers at her disposal, while Chloe will make use of her quick wit to sway suspects.

Most importantly, Life is Strange: Reunion promises to be an emotional conclusion to Chloe and Max's saga. The two friends have not appeared in a game together since the first Life is Strange and its prequel Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, and fans have been dying to see them together one last time.

With Reunion, Square Enix and Deck Nine will aim to provide a definitive closure to their story. The Life is Strange series is known for its emotionally rich story and characters, and Reunion must deliver on fans' expectations to live up to the legacy of the first game.

Pragmata

When: April 24, 2026

Where: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2

This is a big year for Capcom. From Resident Evil 9 in February, the Japanese studio moves on to a sci-fi action-adventure title, Pragmata, in April. Pragmata is set on a lunar research station and tells the story of Hugh, an astronaut, and Diana, his childlike android. Players will control both characters in the game as they take on AI robots and other enemies on the space station.

Played from the third-person perspective, Pragmata primarily is a shooting game. You can also utilise a jetpack to navigate areas and dodge incoming attacks. With Diana, players can hack robots and expose their weak points, which can then be attacked by Hugh. A free demo for Pragmata is currently available on Steam.

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

When: April 28, 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Announced at The Game Awards 2025, Lord of Hatred arrives in April as the second major expansion for Diablo 4 after Vessel of Hatred. Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred will introduce two new classes, including the Paladin. The expansion will continue the story of Diablo 4 as players take on Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred. The DLC will also expand the size of the Sanctuary, adding a new region called Skovos to the open world map.

Additionally, Lord of Hatred will come with reworked skill tree, new skills, increased level cap, and end-game rewards. When the expansion launches, all Diablo 4 players will get a major update that reworks hero progression and skill tree. Also, Lord of Hatred comes with the full Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Saros

When: April 30

Where: PS5

Saros, Sony's first major PS5 exclusive of 2026, arrives towards the end of April. The first-party action title from Housemarque is a spiritual successor to the acclaimed action game, Returnal. Saros combines third-person shooting, roguelike, and bullet hell genres with a sci-fi story about Soltari Enforcer Arjun Devraj (portrayed by actor Rahul Kohli) on a mission to investigate an off-world colony on the planet Carcosa.

The planet is full of deadly threats, and each time Arjun dies, a new playthrough begins. Players, however, have access to persistent upgrades and resources that allow them to come back stronger. Saros promises state-of-the-art visuals, action-packed third-person gameplay, and plenty of boss fights. It will be released exclusively on PS5 on April 30.

Forza Horizon 6

When: May 19

Where: PC, Xbox Series S/X (PS5 later in 2026)

Playground Games shared the first in-depth look at Forza Horizon 6 at Xbox Developer Direct on January 22, revealing a vibrant open world, slick cars, and crisp visuals. Forza Horizon 5 remains the gold standard for open world arcade racing games, and Forza Horizon 6 is likely going to take its predecessor's place on the honour roll.

Forza Horizon 6's open world Japan map is five times the size of the world in Forza Horizon 5. The map will also feature Tokyo, the biggest and most detailed city in a Forza game yet. The game also honours Japanese car culture, featuring several JDM cars, Car Meets, and events from the country.

Players will be able to collect wristbands as they rise through the ranks in races, take part in multiplayer events, roam around freely in the beautiful open world, buy properties, and customise their cars to their hearts' content. Forza Horizon 6 arrives on PC and Xbox Series S/X in May. And it's coming to PS5 later this year.

007 First Light

When: May 27

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2

James Bond returns to gaming in 2026. The long-awaited Bond action-adventure game, 007 First Light, arrives in May. Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman, First Light takes the stealth-sandbox DNA of Hitman and combines it with cinematic action set pieces, car chases, and shootouts from Bond movies.

007 First Light writes a new origin story for Bond, who starts off as a brash 26-year-old Royal Navy air crewman in the game before landing on MI6's training program, where he must work to earn his ‘00' status.

This is the first James Bond game since 2012's 007 Legends. The game will tell an original story that will see the return of familiar characters like M, Q, Miss Moneypenny, in addition to iconic spy. 007 First Light will be out in May across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

When: May 29, 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Batman returns, too, in 2026. While there's no word on Rocksteady's plans for a new Batman Arkham game, TT Games is bringing the Dark Knight back with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The Lego-themed action-adventure title acts as the Greatest Hits collection of Batman media. Inspired by Batman films, games, and comics, Legacy of the Dark Knight tells an original but familiar story, taking bits and pieces from other works featuring the DC superhero.

Played from a third-person perspective, Legacy of the Dark Knight features a Lego-based open world Gotham that players can explore as seven characters, including Batman, Jim Gordon, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul. You can beat up the thugs lining the streets of Gotham, glide across the city, and solve puzzles. For everyone missing Batman Arkham games, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arrives just in time to fill the void.

Phantom Blade Zero

When: September 9, 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5

While there are many action games to pick from, the choices are few when it comes to wuxia action titles. Phantom Blade Zero, developed by Chinese studio S-Game, arrives later this year to fill that gap. You play as Soul, a dangerous assassin framed for the death of his master. Players must uncover the conspiracy, find the real killers, and clear their name.

Phantom Blade Zero features fast-paced action combat where defensive and offensive manoeuvres take place in the blink of an eye. You can block, parry or dodge, before hitting back with your blades, which act as primary weapons in the game.

You also get a host of secondary weapons like axes, canons, lances, and more. The focus is on intense melee combat that mirrors dancing moves from wuxia martial arts films. Over the course of the game, you can upgrade your weapons and abilities to get stronger. Phantom Blade Zero will feature Kungfu combat, a variety of weapons, and a semi-open world. It arrives on PC and PS5 in September.

Grand Theft Auto 6

When: November 19

Where: PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Grand Theft Auto 6 is undeniably the granddaddy of video game releases in 2026. After years of anticipation, leaks, memes, and delays, GTA 6 arrives November 19. While that date could be pushed back further, but Rockstar Games is reportedly more confident in that launch date than it ever was on the previous one. After all the hype, the “we got __ before GTA 6” memes, and the fervent discourse on anything even adjacent to the game, GTA 6 has a lot to live up to.

But if any developer is equipped to deal with such astronomic, unrealistic expectations, it's Rockstar Games. With Red Dead Redemption 2, the studio proved that it could deliver an emotionally rich story and interesting characters alongside the industry standard technical quality expected from it. With GTA 6, it has the chance to do something similar with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. GTA games have always been detailed and immersive playgrounds where you can go anywhere and do anything, but they have also failed to match narrative standards set by the likes of Naughty Dog and Remedy Entertainment.

GTA 6 will also bring a love a story in the spotlight with its dual protagonists, Lucia and Jason. There's plenty of character drama and conflict that can be potentially explored in the game. Fans perhaps are most looking forward to return to Vice City and indulge in the detailed, immersive regions surrounding the city. At the end of the day, it's going to be impossible for GTA 6 to be what every fan wants it to be. But even if it delivers an experience that's close to Red Dead Redemption 2, it's undoubtedly going to be one of the defining games of the current console generation.

Marvel's Wolverine

When: Fall 2026

Where: PS5

Sony's tentpole PS5 exclusive for 2026 arrives later in the year, perhaps uncomfortably close to GTA 6. Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch sometime in fall 2026, but a delay wouldn't be a surprising move. Insomniac Games, the developers behind the slick Spider-Man adventures, have been working on Wolverine for a few years. The studio maintained radio silence on the project for long following a devastating leak, but at State of Play last year, Sony finally shared gameplay footage from Wolverine.

The action-adventure superhero game is going to be a visceral, gory experience. It's been a while since we saw Wolverine in a single-player game. So, the expectations are high from Wolverine. But Insomniac has a track record of crafting faithful comic book adaptations that are polished and fun to play. Expect no one to be surprised when they drop the definitive Wolverine video game when Marvel's Wolverine releases later this year.

Fable

When: Autumn 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Xbox app), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Xbox is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 and has a big year ahead of it. From Forza Horizon 6 to a new Halo game, some of the platform's biggest franchises are seeing a new release this year. One of those is Fable, a reboot of the action-RPG franchise currently in the works at Playground Games.

The studio shared a deep dive into Fable for the first time at Xbox Developer Direct this month, showing off the action gameplay, the interactive open world, and dynamic NPC interaction. Fable will be an open world adventure where players can create their own character and go on a long-winding journey to fulfil their destiny as a hero. It will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X late in 2026.

Control Resonant

When: 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Mac

Remedy Entertainment is back this year with what they do best: a single-player narrative adventure. Control Resonant, the sequel to 2019's Control, arrives sometime in 2026 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Revealed at The Game Awards 2025, Control Resonant puts players in the shoes of Dylan Faden, the brother of Jesse, who was the protagonist in the first game. As Dylan, who spent years in captivity, you are dispatched to deal with a new threat using your supernatural powers.

Control mixed third-person shooting with “psychokinetic” abilities, but Control Resonant switches things up by focussing on melee action combat. As Dylan, players will wield a versatile weapon called the "Aberrant", which can take different forms. As a Remedy game, storytelling and atmosphere will play a big role in Control Resonant. But this is the first time the studio will handle action-RPG gameplay. If the Alan Wake 2 developer can craft a satisfying and responsive melee combat system, Control 2 looks set to be one of the standout gaming experiences of 2026.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

When: 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

This year also marks the return of Lara Croft. There's been no new mainline Tomb Raider game since 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. But before fans can dip their toes into a fresh Lara Croft adventure in 2027 when Tomb Raider: Catalyst releases, they'll be able to relive the very first TR game through Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Billed as a full remake of the 1996 original, Legacy of Atlantis is built in Unreal Engine 5 and features modern graphics and gameplay improvements. The game will focus on action, exploration, and puzzle-solving seen in the first game, now expanded in scope to meet the expectations of players today. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it's set to launch sometime in 2026.

The Duskbloods

When: 2026

Where: Nintendo Switch 2

FromSoftware has been busy. The acclaimed Japanese studio has been prolific the last few years, churning out Elden Ring, its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and multplayer standalone spinoff Elden Ring Nightreign. The studio is believed to be working on multiple projects right now, one of which was announced as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive when the hybrid console was revealed last year. Little is known about The Duskbloods, but it's an action-RPG coming to the Switch 2 in 2026.

FromSoftware has confirmed that The Duskbloods features both PvP and PvE gameplay, with up to eight players supported. The game is set in a dark fantasy world where players chose their character, a Bloodsworn, that comes with distinct abilities. The Duskbloods is scheduled to launch sometime this year.

Halo: Campaign Evolved

When 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Xbox app), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Halo returns this year, and for the first time, the franchise that put Xbox on the map arrives on PlayStation. Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the Halo: Combat Evolved that overhauls the campaign of the game in Unreal Engine 5. That means upgraded visuals, redesigned levels, and even narrative additions.

Campaign Evolved will serve as a tribute to the legacy of the first game, while promising meaningful improvements and additions that enhance the experience. The package does not include competitive multiplayer, but the campaign will support up to four-player co-op. Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X sometime this year.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

When: 2026

Where: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X

2026 marks the return of several iconic gaming franchises. Capcom, especially, is looking ahead at a landmark year of releases. From Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, the studio will move on to Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which will serve as a revival for the beloved historical action-adventure series.

Way of the Sword will be the first mainline Onimusha game in two decades. The game, played from the third-person perspective, follows a samurai exploring the historic Japanese capital of Edo-era Kyoto. It's a dark fantasy version of the setting, with monsters from the underworld prowling about. Aside from a sword, the samurai will also be equipped with a gauntlet that absorbs the souls of defeated enemies. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is expected to land sometime in 2026.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

When: 2026

Where: Unconfirmed

The Black Panther and Captain America team up game from industry veteran Amy Hennig is set to release sometime in 2026 after multiple delays. It was supposed to launch in early 2026, before being pushed back to later in the year. Developer Skydance Games has not specified a release date yet.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a story-driven action-adventure game featuring four playable characters from Marvel Comics: Captain America; Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s; Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris. Rise of Hydra will focus on Captain America and the Black Panther working together to take down Hydra during World War II.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

When: 2026

Where: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5

One of the biggest Sony-backed releases in 2026 is a fighting game. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a 4v4 tag team fighting game developed by genre veterans Arc System Works and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Revealed last year at State of Play, the game features a colourful art style and a deep roster of Marvel heroes.

Sony and Marvel's collaboration has yielded great results for PlayStation so far. A Wolverine game is on its way this year, too. And Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls could establish itself as a genre heavyweight on PlayStation and PC. The game also represents Sony's attempts to diversify its offerings beyond narrative-driven action-adventure games.

Honorable Mentions

This year could end up being an even bigger year for gaming than 2025. There are several other games, both big and small, slated to launch sometime in 2026. And there are perhaps some more that are yet to be announced (looking at you, Nintendo).

Some of the other major releases this year include Asobo Studio's Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy; Star Wars: Galactic Racer from Fuse Games; CI Games' Lords of the Fallen 2; Atomic Heart 2 from Mundfish; Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation; The Blood of Dawnwalker from former Witcher 3 developers; Nintendo's Mario Tennis Fever; Ryu Ga Gotoku's Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties; High on Life 2 from Squanch Games; Bandai Namco's Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve; The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales from Square Enix, and the next entries in annual sports franchises like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, and WWE 2K.