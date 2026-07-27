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Amazon Games Confirms Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delay, Says 'Excited' About 007 First Light Franchise

Tomb Raider: Catalyst will now launch in 2028, Amazon's games boss Jeffrey Gattis has confirmed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2026 14:29 IST
Amazon Games Confirms Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delay, Says 'Excited' About 007 First Light Franchise
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Highlights
  • Tomb Raider: Catalyst does not have a release date yet
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches February 12, 2027
  • Amazon Games said it was too early to talk about 007 First Light sequel
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Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the next mainline Tomb Raider game, has been delayed. After delaying Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis to 2027, publisher Amazon Games Studios has confirmed that Catalyst has been pushed back to 2028. Both new Tomb Raider games were revealed at The Game Awards 2025, with Tomb Raider Catalyst initially planned for 2027.

The delay was confirmed by Amazon's games boss Jeffrey Gattis last week in an interview with The Game Business. Gattis said that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis would be released on February 12, 2027, and will be followed by the “next one”, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, in 2028.

The Amazon executive did not confirm a release window for Catalyst. The game was previously slated to launch sometime in 2027.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst's delay comes after developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis would be pushed back to 2027. At State of Play in June, the studio announced that Legacy of Atlantis, a full remake of the original Tomb Raider, would be launched on February 12, 2027, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Catalyst, on the other hand, is the next mainline Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics. The game takes place in Northern India, where Lara Croft is hunting a mythical and powerful treasure.

Catalyst has been billed as the largest Tomb Raider adventure yet, featuring diverse landscapes like dense jungles, towering mountains, and ancient ruins. The game will act as a sequel to 2008's Tomb Raider: Underworld. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

007 First Light Sequel

In addition to Tomb Raider, Gattis also talked about the success of 007 First Light. While the game was developed and self-published by IO Interactive, Amazon now holds the intellectual property rights to James Bond, and as such will be involved in the making of a potential sequel. Gattis said 007 First Light was an “awesome” game.

“IO did just a tremendous job with the game itself. One of the learnings — I don't think it was a surprise — but they did it so well that it just shows these single-player, action-adventure, narrative-driven games really resonate with a lot of people. That's shown up in the sales that we've seen,” Gattis said. “We're excited about the franchise and where it can go from here. Right now, the game is two months old, so we're going to let it breathe for a while before everyone wants to ask about a sequel,” he added.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

upcoming
Tomb Raider: Catalyst

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Tomb Raider
PEGI Rating 16+
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Further reading: Tomb Raider Catalyst, Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis, Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics, Amazon, Amazon Games Studios, 007 First Light
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Amazon Games Confirms Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delay, Says 'Excited' About 007 First Light Franchise
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