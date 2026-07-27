Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the next mainline Tomb Raider game, has been delayed. After delaying Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis to 2027, publisher Amazon Games Studios has confirmed that Catalyst has been pushed back to 2028. Both new Tomb Raider games were revealed at The Game Awards 2025, with Tomb Raider Catalyst initially planned for 2027.

The delay was confirmed by Amazon's games boss Jeffrey Gattis last week in an interview with The Game Business. Gattis said that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis would be released on February 12, 2027, and will be followed by the “next one”, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, in 2028.

The Amazon executive did not confirm a release window for Catalyst. The game was previously slated to launch sometime in 2027.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst's delay comes after developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis would be pushed back to 2027. At State of Play in June, the studio announced that Legacy of Atlantis, a full remake of the original Tomb Raider, would be launched on February 12, 2027, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Catalyst, on the other hand, is the next mainline Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics. The game takes place in Northern India, where Lara Croft is hunting a mythical and powerful treasure.

Catalyst has been billed as the largest Tomb Raider adventure yet, featuring diverse landscapes like dense jungles, towering mountains, and ancient ruins. The game will act as a sequel to 2008's Tomb Raider: Underworld. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

007 First Light Sequel

In addition to Tomb Raider, Gattis also talked about the success of 007 First Light. While the game was developed and self-published by IO Interactive, Amazon now holds the intellectual property rights to James Bond, and as such will be involved in the making of a potential sequel. Gattis said 007 First Light was an “awesome” game.

“IO did just a tremendous job with the game itself. One of the learnings — I don't think it was a surprise — but they did it so well that it just shows these single-player, action-adventure, narrative-driven games really resonate with a lot of people. That's shown up in the sales that we've seen,” Gattis said. “We're excited about the franchise and where it can go from here. Right now, the game is two months old, so we're going to let it breathe for a while before everyone wants to ask about a sequel,” he added.