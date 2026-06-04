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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Gets AI Disclosure on Steam, Crystal Dynamics Clarifies AI Use

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been delayed to 2027.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 June 2026 19:46 IST
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Gets AI Disclosure on Steam, Crystal Dynamics Clarifies AI Use

Photo Credit: Crystal Dynamics

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a remake of the original Tomb Raider

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Highlights
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been delayed to 2027
  • The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was announced at The Game Awards 2025
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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, the upcoming remake of the original Tomb Raider, received a confirmed release date at Sony's State of Play earlier this week. The action-adventure title is coming to PC and consoles on February 12, 2026. With the new trailer, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has also received an AI disclosure on its Steam page.

The game's Steam page was updated with an AI generated content disclosure (spotted by Eurogamer) after the release date trailer went live at State of Play, confirming that developers Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog utilised AI tools during development.

“AI-assisted tools were used during development to support some early exploration and temporary development content. Any AI-assisted assets were either replaced or refined by humans in order to maintain the creative and artistic vision of the development team,” the disclosure on Steam reads.

It's unclear if any AI-generated to AI-tuned assets will be present in Tomb Raider: Legact of Atlantis at launch.

Crystal Dynamics Issues Statement

Crystal Dynamics later clarified AI use in the game and said that all content in the final product will be “human-crafted.”

“At Crystal Dynamics, we leverage AI tools to help our teams iterate on ideas faster and more efficiently, while ensuring that all finished content in the final product is human-crafted. Our goal is to empower the creativity and flexibility of our developers to deliver the highest-quality experiences for players everywhere,” the studio said in a statement to Eurogamer.

Generative AI use in game development has become a hotly debated topic in recent months as several publishers and developers have started employing the technology to cut development costs. Studios utilising AI in development, however, have received backlash from players.

Last year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 faced criticism for being full of “AI slop”. Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios faced considerable backlash from players when CEO Swen Vincke said the company utilised generative AI in its workflow, including concept art creation. Larian later announced it won't use AI to create concept art for its next game, Divinity.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was revealed at The Game Awards 2025 and was set to launch sometime in 2026. At the State of Play broadcast this week, however, the game was confirmed to be delayed to next year. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a full remake of the original Tomb Raider from 1996, will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on February 12, 2027.

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Further reading: Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis, Tomb Raider, Steam, Generative AI, Crystal Dynamics, AI
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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