Technology News

Croma Deals Corner May 2023: Our Top Picks for May

Here are some of the best deals on Croma’s Deals Corner this month.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2023 18:32 IST
Croma Deals Corner May 2023: Our Top Picks for May

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Croma Deals Corner brings exciting deals across a large selection of electronics

Highlights
  • Croma Deals Corner includes a large selection of home appliances
  • We've handpicked the best offers available this week
  • These offers include several bundled deals as well

Croma's Deals Corner brings offers on a diverse range of electronics and appliances. From air conditioners and refrigerators to smartphones and audio devices, the site offers wide range of discounts on various home improvement devices and products — you can even avail of discounts on essential kitchen tools. All of these high-quality products come with attractive price tags, making Croma a go-to destination for shoppers. To assist you, we've handpicked a selection of products from Croma's Deals Corner.

Voltas Executive 5 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Beat the heat with the Voltas Executive 5 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton Adjustable Inverter Split AC. Its offers efficient cooling, energy-saving 5-star rating, and anti-microbial protection, making it a must-have this summer. Originally priced at Rs. 75,990, Croma's Deals Corner offers this AC at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990. You can now bring home superior comfort while enjoying great savings.

Buy now at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 75,990)

Samsung 700 Litres Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

Elevate your kitchen with the Samsung 700 Litres Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, perfect for large families. Its 700-litre capacity coupled with a Digital Inverter Compressor ensures your food stays fresh, while the Deodorizing Filter eliminates any unwanted odours. It also offers a wine rack and Power Cool function. Originally priced at Rs. 1,25,990, it is now available at Rs. 85,994 in the Croma Deals Corner. You can also take advantage of a cashback offer of up to Rs. 8,500 on HDFC, ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank credit card EMIs.

Buy now at Rs. 85,994 (MRP Rs. 1,25,990)

Sony Extra Bass WI-XB400/LZ IN Neckband Earphones

Enjoy deep, punchy sound on the go with the Sony Extra Bass WI-XB400/LZ IN Neckband. They offer seamless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 15 hours of playback for long listening sessions. The 12mm dynamic driver and Extra Bass sound enhance every track. The neckband earphones also feature Google Assistant support. Regularly priced at Rs. 4,990, they are now available for only Rs. 2,999 at Croma's Deals Corner. You can also avail of an additional 5 percent instant discount up to Rs.1,000 with IDFC Bank credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,990)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Refurbished)

Take your first step into Apple's ecosystem with the refurbished iPhone 11 Pro. This smartphone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip and sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a triple-camera system for professional-grade photography. Initially priced at Rs. 1,06,999, it's now available for an incredible deal of Rs. 57,799 in Croma's Deals Corner. This is an excellent opportunity to own a premium iPhone at a fraction of its original cost.

Buy now at Rs. 57,799 (MRP Rs. 1,06,999)

Voltas Vertis 2 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Window AC

Stay cool with the Voltas Vertis 2 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Window AC. Designed for rooms up to 170 square feet, it features a copper condenser, inner grooved copper tubes and an anti-rust coating, guaranteeing longevity and efficient performance. With its 5-star rating and R32 refrigerant, it delivers powerful cooling while conserving energy. You can now buy this appliance for just Rs. 29,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 49,990 via Croma's Deals Corner.

Buy now at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Time for some combo deals:

Lifelong 2 Burner Toughned Glass Gas Stove

Elevate your cooking experience with the Lifelong 2 Burner Toughened Glass Gas Stove. Featuring two brass burners with manual ignition, this stove offers a combination of style and functionality. Its toughened glass top adds not only a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also reliable durability. Originally priced at Rs. 6,145, it is now available at a much lower price of Rs. 1,699 at Croma's Deals Corner.

Buy now at Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 6,145)

ZunVolt 500-Watt 3 Jars Mixer Grinder

With functions like mixing, grinding, blending and dry grinding, ZunVolt 500-Watt 3 Jars Mixer Grinder offers a versatile solution to all your kitchen needs. It comes with three jars and operates at a maximum speed of 22,000RPM, ensuring your ingredients are perfectly blended. Previously priced at Rs. 3,249, you can own this mixer grinder for just Rs. 1,179 at Croma's Deals Corner. Additionally, you can also take advantage of the 5 percent instant discount, up to Rs.1,000, on IDFC Bank Credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 1,179 (MRP Rs. 3,249)

Grab a combo offer and get the Lifelong Gas Stove and ZunVolt Mixer Grinder at Rs. 2,799 in Croma's Deals Corner. You can also dive into Croma's Deals Corner to discover even more combo offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma Offers
Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June

Related Stories

Croma Deals Corner May 2023: Our Top Picks for May
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
  4. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: See Here
  6. Infinix Note 30 Series Launched; Note 30 5G Coming to India on This Date
  7. Huawei Watch 4 Series Will Warn Users About Risk of High Blood Sugar
  8. iPhone 16 Camera Module Design May Look Similar to This iPhone: See Here
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Up to Rs. 5,500 Discount on Amazon: Check New Price
  10. Simple ONE Electric Scooter Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Adds Generative AI Features to Photoshop; Says Will Make Editing, Creating Images Faster
  2. Vivo Y36 Series Live Images, Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June
  4. CoinDCX Adds AI, Machine Learning Upgrades to Its Self-Custody Wallet Okto; Says Will Boost Security
  5. Samsung Rollable Flex Display With Ability to Expand Over 5 Times for Tablets and Laptops Unveiled
  6. EU Regulator Moves Top Court to Make Apple Pay Over $14 Billion in Back Taxes
  7. Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptops Refreshed in India With 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  8. Nearly 60,000 Contract Workers Lost Jobs in India's IT Sector in Past Year, Says Recruitment Body
  9. Bing Chat Updated With Chat History, Charts and Video Overlay Features: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.