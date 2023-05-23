Croma's Deals Corner brings offers on a diverse range of electronics and appliances. From air conditioners and refrigerators to smartphones and audio devices, the site offers wide range of discounts on various home improvement devices and products — you can even avail of discounts on essential kitchen tools. All of these high-quality products come with attractive price tags, making Croma a go-to destination for shoppers. To assist you, we've handpicked a selection of products from Croma's Deals Corner.

Voltas Executive 5 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Beat the heat with the Voltas Executive 5 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton Adjustable Inverter Split AC. Its offers efficient cooling, energy-saving 5-star rating, and anti-microbial protection, making it a must-have this summer. Originally priced at Rs. 75,990, Croma's Deals Corner offers this AC at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990. You can now bring home superior comfort while enjoying great savings.

Buy now at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 75,990)

Samsung 700 Litres Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

Elevate your kitchen with the Samsung 700 Litres Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, perfect for large families. Its 700-litre capacity coupled with a Digital Inverter Compressor ensures your food stays fresh, while the Deodorizing Filter eliminates any unwanted odours. It also offers a wine rack and Power Cool function. Originally priced at Rs. 1,25,990, it is now available at Rs. 85,994 in the Croma Deals Corner. You can also take advantage of a cashback offer of up to Rs. 8,500 on HDFC, ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank credit card EMIs.

Buy now at Rs. 85,994 (MRP Rs. 1,25,990)

Sony Extra Bass WI-XB400/LZ IN Neckband Earphones

Enjoy deep, punchy sound on the go with the Sony Extra Bass WI-XB400/LZ IN Neckband. They offer seamless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 15 hours of playback for long listening sessions. The 12mm dynamic driver and Extra Bass sound enhance every track. The neckband earphones also feature Google Assistant support. Regularly priced at Rs. 4,990, they are now available for only Rs. 2,999 at Croma's Deals Corner. You can also avail of an additional 5 percent instant discount up to Rs.1,000 with IDFC Bank credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,990)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Refurbished)

Take your first step into Apple's ecosystem with the refurbished iPhone 11 Pro. This smartphone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip and sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a triple-camera system for professional-grade photography. Initially priced at Rs. 1,06,999, it's now available for an incredible deal of Rs. 57,799 in Croma's Deals Corner. This is an excellent opportunity to own a premium iPhone at a fraction of its original cost.

Buy now at Rs. 57,799 (MRP Rs. 1,06,999)

Voltas Vertis 2 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Window AC

Stay cool with the Voltas Vertis 2 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Window AC. Designed for rooms up to 170 square feet, it features a copper condenser, inner grooved copper tubes and an anti-rust coating, guaranteeing longevity and efficient performance. With its 5-star rating and R32 refrigerant, it delivers powerful cooling while conserving energy. You can now buy this appliance for just Rs. 29,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 49,990 via Croma's Deals Corner.

Buy now at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Time for some combo deals:

Lifelong 2 Burner Toughned Glass Gas Stove

Elevate your cooking experience with the Lifelong 2 Burner Toughened Glass Gas Stove. Featuring two brass burners with manual ignition, this stove offers a combination of style and functionality. Its toughened glass top adds not only a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also reliable durability. Originally priced at Rs. 6,145, it is now available at a much lower price of Rs. 1,699 at Croma's Deals Corner.

Buy now at Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 6,145)

ZunVolt 500-Watt 3 Jars Mixer Grinder

With functions like mixing, grinding, blending and dry grinding, ZunVolt 500-Watt 3 Jars Mixer Grinder offers a versatile solution to all your kitchen needs. It comes with three jars and operates at a maximum speed of 22,000RPM, ensuring your ingredients are perfectly blended. Previously priced at Rs. 3,249, you can own this mixer grinder for just Rs. 1,179 at Croma's Deals Corner. Additionally, you can also take advantage of the 5 percent instant discount, up to Rs.1,000, on IDFC Bank Credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 1,179 (MRP Rs. 3,249)

Grab a combo offer and get the Lifelong Gas Stove and ZunVolt Mixer Grinder at Rs. 2,799 in Croma's Deals Corner. You can also dive into Croma's Deals Corner to discover even more combo offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.