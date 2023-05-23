Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June

Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June

The model with a 750W charger will be available at a price of Rs 1.58 lakh, the company announced at the launch.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 May 2023 18:09 IST
Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June

Photo Credit: Simple Energy

Simple ONE Electric Scooter was earlier unveiled a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh

Highlights
  • Simple Energy plans to invest USD 100-million in the next 12-18 months
  • The company has already invested Rs. 110 crore for a manufacturing unit
  • Simple has received around 1-lakh pre-bookings for its maiden vehicle

Electric two-wheeler startup Simple Energy on Tuesday officially launched its maiden electric scooter, Simple ONE, at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru), almost 21 months after its unveiling.
However, the model with a 750W charger will be available at a price of Rs 1.58 lakh, the company announced at the launch.

The company unveiled the vehicle globally on August 15, 2021, with a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh.

The deliveries of the electric scooter to customers will start in a phased manner from June 6, with Bengaluru as the first city, Simple Energy Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Suhas Rajkumar announced at the launch.

He said the company plans to invest USD 100 million in the next 12-18 months to expand the footprint in India and increase its capacity amid an uptick in demand.

Simple Energy has already invested Rs. 110 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility at Shoolagiri.

Rajkumar also said that the company has received around 1 lakh pre-bookings for its maiden vehicle and he does not anticipate any cancellation from the customers despite an increase of Rs 35,000 in vehicle prices from the earlier announced Rs 1.10 lakh.

He said that Simple Energy will also focus on ramping up its retail operations in the next 12 months across 40-50 cities, through a network of 160-180 retail stores in these cities.

"We are excited to commence our journey in the competitive Indian auto landscape and we will continuously focus on evolving ourselves through insights and learning that we gather from the industry," said Rajkumar.

Going forward the company's biggest priority will be to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting for the vehicle.

The company said its maiden offering has undergone a series of improvement cycles based on the initial feedback received and is finally ready to make a mark on the roads in the country.

Simple ONE will now be equipped with fixed and removable (portable) batteries, delivering a range of 212 km in Indian driving conditions (IDC), making it the longest-range electric two-wheeler in the domestic market.

Besides, the vehicle will also be the first e-scooter to come with a thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore, helping mitigate any thermal runaways.

"Simple ONE is equipped with an amalgamation of exciting features, extended range, and superior comfort levels. We are confident that it possesses all capabilities that are required to disrupt the market," said Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder, Simple Energy.

Early this year, the company inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu with an installed annual capacity of around 5 lakh units per annum. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Simple ONE Electric Scooter, Simple ONE
CoinDCX Adds AI, Machine Learning Upgrades to Its Self-Custody Wallet Okto; Says Will Boost Security
Croma Deals Corner May 2023: Our Top Picks for May
Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  6. Vivo Y02T With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Listed on Vivo India Site: Details
  7. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Reportedly Feature a Larger Display: Details
  9. Nokia C32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Huawei Watch 4 Series Will Warn Users About Risk of High Blood Sugar
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y36 Series Live Images, Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Simple Energy's Simple ONE EV Scooter Launched at Starting Price of Rs. 1.45 Lakh; Deliveries to Begin in June
  3. CoinDCX Adds AI, Machine Learning Upgrades to Its Self-Custody Wallet Okto; Says Will Boost Security
  4. Samsung Rollable Flex Display With Ability to Expand Over 5 Times for Tablets and Laptops Unveiled
  5. EU Regulator Moves Top Court to Make Apple Pay Over $14 Billion in Back Taxes
  6. Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptops Refreshed in India With 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  7. Nearly 60,000 Contract Workers Lost Jobs in India's IT Sector in Past Year, Says Recruitment Body
  8. Bing Chat Updated With Chat History, Charts and Video Overlay Features: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: All Details
  10. TikTok Files Lawsuit Against US State Montana's Ban on App, Says It Violates Rights of Company, Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.