  • How to Unlock PUK Code of Your Airtel SIM Using Different Methods?

How to Unlock PUK Code of Your Airtel SIM Using Different Methods?

Here are different ways through which you can unlock the PUK Code of your Airtel SIM using different methods.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2024 16:15 IST
How to Unlock PUK Code of Your Airtel SIM Using Different Methods?

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NordWood Themes

Highlights
  • Airtel offers different ways through which you can unlock your PUK code
  • Customers can go to the Airtel store if none of the other methods work
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Airtel PUK Code
Airtel, along with other telecom operators, has a special measure in place to help prevent the misuse of their customers' SIM cards. One needs to enter a PIN code before accessing the SIM card. If someone enters the wrong PIN, then the SIM card is blocked automatically. This is where the PUK code comes into action. The PUK Codes are unique codes that will unlock your Airtel SIM card. However, there are times when you don't find them. In this article, we are going to tell you different ways you can get the PUK code for your Airtel SIM. So, without further ado, let's get started.

What is the Airtel PUK Code?

PUK stands for Personal Unblocking Number, and it is a security feature provided by the operator to restrict other users' access to SIM cards. The PUK code is generally used to unlock a SIM card after it has been locked by entering the wrong PIN more than three times.

How to Unlock Airtel PUK Code Via SMS?

Airtel customers can unlock the PUK code by sending a message from another Airtel number. Here's how you can do it:

  1. Get an alternative Airtel number from your friend or family member
  2. Take out the SIM and find the PUK code printed on the back side of the SIM body
  3. Enter the locked phone number and send it to 785
  4. Once done, Type the PUK 15-digit SIM number and send it to 121
  5. Airtel will then send you the 8-digit PUK code
  6. Now, enter the code into your locked Airtel number, and it will be unlocked easily.

How to Unlock Airtel PUK Code Via USSD Code

Here's how you can unlock Airtel PUK code using the USSD service from Airtel:

  1. From another Airtel number, simply dial 12151#
  2. Click on Ok when the pop-up appears
  3. There will be another pop-up within a few seconds
  4. From the menu, select the PUK option
  5. Now, enter your date of birth to verify your identity
  6. Once done, the PUK code will be shown on your screen

Now, simply enter the PUK code on your locked Airtel number to unlock it.

How to Unlock Airtel PUK Code Via Customer Care

One can also get the PUK code of the locked Airtel number by simply calling customer care. Here's what you need to know:

  1. From another Airtel number, dial 121.
  2. Talk to the customer care representative and tell them the issue with the PUK code
  3. Verify the necessary details asked by the executive, along with the 15-digit SIM number that is printed on the back of the SIM
  4. Once done, the customer care executive will provide the PUK code.

How to Unlock Airtel PUK Code By Visiting Airtel Store

If none of the above-mentioned methods works, you can go to your nearest Airtel store with your documents, such as an Aadhaar card and blocked phone number SIM. The team at the store will be able to help you with the problem. You can also request a new Airtel SIM card with a new PUK code.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there any default Airtel PUK code?

Yes, like other operators, Airtel also has a default PUK code. One can try 0000 or 1234 codes.

Can you unlock your SIM without the PUK code?

No, you cannot unlock your Airtel SIM without a PUK code.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360.
How to Unlock PUK Code of Your Airtel SIM Using Different Methods?
