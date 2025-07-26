Google Pixel 10 Pro (picture) was revealed by the company via a Play Store banner
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL may arrive in a Moonstone colourway
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has also been spotted in the same colour variant
Google's Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a have also been leaked
Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be launched by the company at its next launch event on August 20, and images of these two handsets have leaked online in a new 'Moonstone' colour option. A tipster has also posted images of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset. It's currently unclear whether the standard Pixel 10 model will also be available in the same colourway, as it isn't part of the latest leak.
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a Design (Expected)
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the design of the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which are the company's upcoming high-end models in the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. These handsets are seen in a Moonstone colour option, and the renders show their rear panels and camera module.
According to recent reports, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be equipped with Google's next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, which is said to be built using TSMC's 3nm process technology. These handsets are tipped to debut with 16GB of RAM and could be equipped with up to 512GB and up to 1TB of storage for the Pro and Pro XL models, respectively.
Other images shared by the tipster show the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 which bears a resemblance to its predecessor. It is also seen in the same colour option and a matching silicone watch strap, as is the Pixel Buds 2a TWS headset, which is displayed without the charging case.
