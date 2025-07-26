Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Spotted in Moonstone Colourway Alongside Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4

A tipster gives us a closer look at the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a in the new 'Moonstone' colourway.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2025 11:29 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Spotted in Moonstone Colourway Alongside Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 Pro (picture) was revealed by the company via a Play Store banner

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL may arrive in a Moonstone colourway
  • The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has also been spotted in the same colour variant
  • Google's Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a have also been leaked
Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be launched by the company at its next launch event on August 20, and images of these two handsets have leaked online in a new 'Moonstone' colour option. A tipster has also posted images of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset. It's currently unclear whether the standard Pixel 10 model will also be available in the same colourway, as it isn't part of the latest leak.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the design of the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which are the company's upcoming high-end models in the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. These handsets are seen in a Moonstone colour option, and the renders show their rear panels and camera module.

According to recent reports, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be equipped with Google's next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, which is said to be built using TSMC's 3nm process technology. These handsets are tipped to debut with 16GB of RAM and could be equipped with up to 512GB and up to 1TB of storage for the Pro and Pro XL models, respectively. 

Other images shared by the tipster show the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 which bears a resemblance to its predecessor. It is also seen in the same colour option and a matching silicone watch strap, as is the Pixel Buds 2a TWS headset, which is displayed without the charging case. 

Two of Google's upcoming smartphones are missing in the latest leak: the standard Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We don't know whether the company's entry level model in the Pixel 10 series will be available in the same colour variant, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was spotted in Jade and Moonstone colourways earlier this week.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Meta Names ChatGPT Co-Creator Shengjia Zhao as Chief Scientist of Superintelligence Lab
Redmi 15 Design Renders, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Arrive in Three Colourways

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Spotted in Moonstone Colourway Alongside Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4
