Samsung Galaxy A07 is expected to launch soon as an affordable smartphone from the South Korean smartphone maker. The handset, which will succeed last year's Galaxy A06 model, has been spotted on the Google Play Console, days after it surfaced on a Samsung support page. The listing reveals some of the key specifications of the purported Galaxy A07, as well as its design. This handset was spotted on a benchmarking site earlier this week, with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Specifications (Expected)

A listing for the purported Samsung Galaxy A07 spotted on the Google Play Console by Xpertpick reveals the design of the handset. It appears to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which is housed in a pill-shaped layout that was introduced on other Galaxy A and Galaxy M series handsets this year. There's an LED flash on the right side of the camera island, and the Samsung logo is seen near the bottom of the rear panel.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A07

Photo Credit: Google Play Console via Xpertpick

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A07 appears to bear a resemblance to its predecessor, which was launched a year ago. The image on the Google Play Console suggests that it will be equipped with thick bezels, especially at the bottom edge. It is also seen to feature a water drop-style display notch that houses the selfie camera on the Galaxy A07.

Thanks to the listing, we also know that the Samsung Galaxy A07 will be equipped with an HD+ display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. It will be powered by a MT6789/DC (MediaTek Helio G99) SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the handset runs on Android 15. These specifications line up with a recently spotted Geekbench listing for the handset, although that model seemed to feature 4GB of RAM.

Samsung has yet to announce any plans to launch new budget or midrange smartphones, but support pages for the purported Samsung Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A07 were recently published on the company's support website for Russia. The Galaxy A06 arrived before the Galaxy A16 last year, and Samsung could follow a similar timeline for their successors in the coming weeks or months.