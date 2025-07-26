Redmi 15, the company's purported budget smartphone, has been spotted in leaked renders that give us a good look at its design. The handset could arrive in three colour options, according to images shared by a tipster. The Redmi 15 is also expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup. The Xiaomi sub-brand recently began teasing the launch of two new smartphones on its website, and it could launch the purported Redmi 15 and Redmi 15C in the country.

Redmi 15 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Images of the purported Redmi 15 were leaked by a tipster known as Arsène Lupin (via GSMArena). The first render shows us the handset's display, which appears to have even bezels at the top, right and left edges, while the bottom edge is shown to be slightly thicker. There's a centre-aligned hole punch cutout at the top, which houses a selfie camera.

The other three renders leaked by the tipster show us the Redmi 15 in purple, gold, and black colourways. The purple colour variant appears to have a pattern on the rear panel that resembles waves of sand, while the other two have a plain finish. The renders indicate that the phone will feature the Redmi logo in the bottom left corner.

We can also see a triple rear camera setup located in the top left corner of the rear panel, on all three renders of the purported Redmi 15. These cameras are vertically aligned, and there's an LED flash located to the right of the first camera ring. The rectangular camera island is slightly higher than the rest of the rear panel.

While the company hasn't explicitly confirmed the launch of the Redmi 15, it recently teased the arrival of two new smartphones in the country. A landing page for one of these models has revealed one of the edges with the volume rocker and power button, and Redmi has hinted that it could be equipped with a large battery.

