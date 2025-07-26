Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Reportedly in Talks With OpenAI, Perplexity to Offer Gemini AI Alternatives on Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung Reportedly in Talks With OpenAI, Perplexity to Offer Gemini AI Alternatives on Galaxy S26 Series

An earlier report suggested Samsung could replace Gemini with Perplexity's AI assistant, but the firm's next flagship might offer more than one AI service.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2025 14:18 IST
Samsung Reportedly in Talks With OpenAI, Perplexity to Offer Gemini AI Alternatives on Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung's smartphones ship with Galaxy AI, and support for Google's Gemini features

Highlights
  • Samsung could offer multiple AI services witht the Galaxy S26 series
  • The company is reportedly in talks with "multiple vendors"
  • Samsung is said to be discussing deals with OpenAI and Perplexity
Samsung Galaxy S26 series of smartphones, which is expected to debut in early 2026, could be equipped with multiple AI services. A senior executive told Bloomberg News that Samsung is discussing the integration of additional AI features from other firms on its upcoming smartphones, which will work alongside Google's Gemini AI. An earlier report suggested that the company could replace Gemini as the default AI assistant on the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. Rival Motorola previously announced it had partnered with Microsoft, Perplexity, and Google to add new features to its Moto AI suite.

Samsung in Discussions With Multiple Vendors for AI Alternatives

During an interview with Bloomberg News, Samsung President and Mobile eXperience COO Choi Won-Joon said that Samsung wants to give customers more options with its upcoming flagship smartphoes, and is currently in talks with multiple vendors. He also added that the company is "open to any agent out there".

These are said to include ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which partnered with Apple to offer AI features on recent iPhone models, and Perplexity. Other OEMs, such as Motorola, have partnered with Perplexity, Google, and Microsoft to add AI features to their handsets.

The revelation comes a month after a report indicated that Samsung was set to ink a deal with Perplexity. At the time, it was said that Samsung was planning to add support for Perplexity's AI assistant on the successors to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, in place of the Gemini AI assistant.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at a launch event held earlier this month. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets feature the company's in-house Exynos processors.

According to the report, Samsung has yet to decide whether to equip the Samsung Galaxy S26 series with an Exynos 2600 SoC, or Qualcomm's anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which is expected to be unveiled at the chipmaker's annual launch event in September.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to face competition from Apple next year, with the anticipated arrival of the first foldable iPhone. Analysts have claimed that Samsung Display and other vendors could stand to gain from Apple entering the fray, as the company could be the sole supplier of "crease-free" foldable screens for the purported iPhone Fold.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy AI, Perplexity, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Gemini, Google, Samsung, AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Reportedly in Talks With OpenAI, Perplexity to Offer Gemini AI Alternatives on Galaxy S26 Series
